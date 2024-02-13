2023-24 Norris Trophy Tracker: February Update

The Norris Trophy is always the most fascinating award for me. Does it go to the best offensive defenseman in the NHL? Or does it go to the best all-around defender as it should? Quinn Hughes is on a historic pace points-wise, but unlike the debate with Erik Karlsson and his defensive struggles with the San Jose Sharks a season ago, that shouldn’t be a concern with Hughes. Let’s look at his season and who else is in the Norris Trophy race.

Evan Bouchard

Evan Bouchard may have a reputation for being just an offensive defenseman, but that’s not entirely true. While the strength of his game is on offense, he’s a well-rounded two-way defender who should be in the Norris conversation this season.

Bouchard has been one of the top point-producing defensemen in the NHL, with 44 points in 48 games, putting him on pace to finish with 75 points. His play has been worth a total goals above replacement (GAR) of 12, ranked seventh in the NHL among defensemen. And it’s due to his well-rounded two-way play.

Edmonton Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard (Photo by Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Through 47 games, Bouchard’s even-strength defense has been worth a GAR of 3.2, while his offense has been worth a GAR of 4.3. The Oilers have been dominant when he’s on the ice at five-on-five, as he’s second on the team in expected goals share (xG%) at 63.26 percent. He’s been one of the best creators of offense from the back end of any defenseman, and he does an excellent job suppressing shots.

In addition to his even-strength play, Bouchard has also been one of the best power-play quarterbacks in the NHL. It’ll be interesting to see if voters feel the same about him at the end of the season. But his play has been more than good enough to at least be in the top five of voting.

Noah Dobson

The New York Islanders’ season hasn’t gone according to plan, but Noah Dobson has been one of their bright spots. The 24-year-old defender has 54 points in 52 games, putting him on pace to finish with 85, which would easily set a career-high.

The knock on Dobson has always been his defensive game. While he still hasn’t been great defensively in 2023-24, he hasn’t been a liability as he has in past seasons. His even-strength defense has been worth a GAR of minus-1.2, which isn’t great, but it’s an improvement over the minus-4.8 number he posted a season ago.

Offensively, Dobson has been elite. On a team that doesn’t have a ton of offensive firepower, he’s helped create quite a bit, both at five-on-five and the power play. The reason I don’t have him in the top three is that his defensive impacts lag behind my top three candidates, but he has been quite excellent this season. I’d be surprised if voters didn’t consider him for the Norris once the regular season concludes.

Brent Burns

Brent Burns‘ inclusion might be a bit of a surprise here, but I think he’s been outstanding for the Carolina Hurricanes this season. His counting totals aren’t anything to write home about, but 30 points in 51 games still put him on pace to finish with 48. What’s been most impressive about his play, though, is how good he’s been two ways.

The Hurricanes have Burns paired with Jaccob Slavin, meaning they do not get the easiest minutes. He’s played around 40 percent of his ice time against elite competition, and getting paired with an elite shutdown defender in Slavin helps his case; quality of teammates matters, too.

Burns’ play has been worth a total GAR of 16.3, ranked second in the NHL among all defenders; only Quinn Hughes has a higher GAR. Burns has been elite offensively, as he’s been one of the best play-driving defenders in the NHL this season. But his defensive impacts have also been excellent. Just take a look at his RAPM chart:

Brent Burns’ impact at even strength and on the power play thru 2/13/2024

Burns didn’t get much love in the Norris conversation last season, but he should this year. Even at 38 years old (soon to be 39), he’s still playing at an elite level. He’s been one of the best defensemen in the NHL and should get recognized for it.

Cale Makar

The final two candidates here may be obvious, but they won’t go unnoticed. Cale Makar has been incredibly productive, with 60 points in 47 games, which would put him on pace to finish with 104 points in 82 games. His impacts have been quite good for a Colorado Avalanche team that has Stanley Cup aspirations.

Makar’s play has been worth a total GAR of 10.6, ranked 16th in the NHL for blueliners. That might not seem Norris-worthy, but he’s been having a positive impact at even strength and on the power play. The Avalanche have been generating plenty of offense with him on the ice (2.75 expected goals per 60) and scoring plenty of goals, too.

Defensively, Makar has been one of the team’s better shot suppressors, giving up 2.45 expected goals per 60 minutes at five-on-five. But where he’s really made a difference is on the power play. He’s been the most efficient point producer league-wide on the power play for defensemen, averaging 7.87 points per 60 minutes, placing him just ahead of Victor Hedman.

Makar has been solid this season, but I wonder where he would be in the Norris race if it weren’t for his production on the power play. He hasn’t been a net negative at even strength or a liability defensively, but he hasn’t been as dominant as in previous seasons. Still, a 100-plus-point pace puts him in the conversation.

Quinn Hughes

This shouldn’t come as a surprise, but Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes is the frontrunner for the Norris Trophy, as he should be, and he really has been since the start of the season. Hughes is on pace for 101 points. If he hits that, he will likely come away with the Norris.

It’s not just about his point totals, though. Hughes has been one of the most impactful defensemen in the NHL. His play has been worth a total GAR of 19.4, the best mark in the league for defensemen. He’s been the most valuable blueliner offensively in the NHL, with his even-strength offense worth a GAR of 13.2.

Scoring-wise, Hughes has been one of the most efficient point-producing defensemen in the NHL at five-on-five, averaging 1.98 points per 60 minutes. That’s the best number league-wide, placing him ahead of Makar — who’s second — Hedman and teammate Filip Hronek. And for those who think Hughes is strictly an offensive defenseman, his defensive impacts have been excellent, too:

Quinn Hughes’ impact at even strength and on the power play thru 2/13/2024

As long as Hughes stays healthy for the rest of the season, he should come away with the Norris Trophy. This isn’t to disparage anyone else in the running for the award, but he’s the clear frontrunner. He’s been that good and is a significant reason why the Canucks lead the Pacific Division.

Honorable Mentions

Though Hronek is a bit of a Hughes merchant, I still think he deserves some love in the Norris Trophy conversation. He ranks sixth in GAR league-wide for defensemen and could easily get some top-five votes if he continues his strong season.

One notable omission from the top five was Hedman. While he’s over a point-per-game pace, he’s been a significant net negative defensively this season. The offensive value is there, both on the power play and at even strength, but his defensive game has dropped off quite a bit. That should keep him out of being a finalist for the Norris, but you never know, given his reputation.

Either way, the Norris is Hughes’ to lose. Makar will give him a run for his money, but the oldest Hughes brother is having a career season that will likely net him some hardware at the NHL awards.

Advanced stats from Evolving-Hockey, Natural Stat Trick, PuckIQ