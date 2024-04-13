Rangers Set Franchise Record With 54th Win Over Islanders

The New York Rangers rallied from a 2-1 third-period deficit to take their rivals, the New York Islanders, to a shootout, where Artemi Panarin and Vincent Trocheck beat Ilya Sorokin to secure the Rangers’ 54th victory in 2023-24, a new franchise record. Before 1991-92, no team in franchise history had ever won 50 games in a season, reaching 49 in 1970-71.

Since acquiring Mark Messier in 1991, the Rangers have compiled six 50-win seasons, including their first Presidents’ Trophy win in 1991-92 (50) and last Stanley Cup triumph in 1993-94 (52). In this century, four teams have won 50 or more games: the 2011-12 (51) squad, followed by the 2014-15 (53) team, and the 2021-22 (52) lineup.

As Stanley Cup contenders in 2023-24, the Rangers have accumulated the most points through 81 games, sitting at 112, and are on the verge of winning their fourth President’s Trophy. Their 54th win over the Islanders on Saturday extended their lead over the Carolina Hurricanes in the Metropolitan Division to three points. It gave them a three-point cushion over the Hurricanes and Stars for the top spot in the NHL.

During the regular season, the Rangers have tied a franchise record with a 10-game win streak from January 27 to February 24, while Panarin became the first skater since Jaromir Jagr in 2005-06 to surpass 100 points, closing in on his all-time franchise record of 123 with 118 points and one game to go.

After 107 points in 2022-23, New York lost to the New Jersey Devils in the opening round of the playoffs, leading to Gerard Gallant’s dismissal in the offseason. In his place, General Manager Chris Drury brought in former Stanley Cup champion Peter Laviolette, who is one of the favorites for the Jack Adams Award for crafting the Rangers into one of the top teams.

