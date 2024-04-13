Projected Lineups for the Canadiens vs Senators – 4/13/24

The Canadiens take on the Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
CANADIENS (30-36-13) at SENATORS (35-40-4)
7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky
Brendan Gallagher — Alex Newhook — Joel Armia
Jesse Ylonen — Jake Evans — Josh Anderson
Michael Pezzetta — Christian Dvorak — Rafael Harvey-Pinard
Mike Matheson — David Savard
Jordan Harris — Jonathan Kovacevic
Jayden Struble — Justin Barron
Cayden Primeau
Samuel Montembault
Scratched: Colin White, Tanner Pearson
Injured: Kaiden Guhle (upper body), Joshua Roy (upper body)
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk — Shane Pinto — Drake Batherson
Mathieu Joseph — Ridly Greig — Claude Giroux
Boris Katchouk — Mark Kastelic — Parker Kelly
Bokondji Imama — Jiri Smejkal — Dominik Kubalik
Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot — Erik Brannstrom
Jakob Chychrun — Jacob Bernard-Docker
Joonas Korpisalo
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Zack MacEwen
Injured: Matthew Highmore (upper body), Angus Crookshank (lower body), Travis Hamonic (undisclosed), Tim Stutzle (upper body)
Status report
The Canadiens did not hold a morning skate Saturday. … Primeau will start after Montembeault started the past two games. … Ylonen will enter the lineup in place of Pearson, a forward. … Stutzle will miss his fifth straight game; the forward has not yet resumed practicing.
