Projected Lineups for the Canadiens vs Senators – 4/13/24

The Canadiens take on the Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

CANADIENS (30-36-13) at SENATORS (35-40-4)

7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky

Brendan Gallagher — Alex Newhook — Joel Armia

Jesse Ylonen — Jake Evans — Josh Anderson

Michael Pezzetta — Christian Dvorak — Rafael Harvey-Pinard

Mike Matheson — David Savard

Jordan Harris — Jonathan Kovacevic

Jayden Struble — Justin Barron

Cayden Primeau

Samuel Montembault

Scratched: Colin White, Tanner Pearson

Injured: Kaiden Guhle (upper body), Joshua Roy (upper body)

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk — Shane Pinto — Drake Batherson

Mathieu Joseph — Ridly Greig — Claude Giroux

Boris Katchouk — Mark Kastelic — Parker Kelly

Bokondji Imama — Jiri Smejkal — Dominik Kubalik

Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot — Erik Brannstrom

Jakob Chychrun — Jacob Bernard-Docker

Joonas Korpisalo

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Zack MacEwen

Injured: Matthew Highmore (upper body), Angus Crookshank (lower body), Travis Hamonic (undisclosed), Tim Stutzle (upper body)

Status report

The Canadiens did not hold a morning skate Saturday. … Primeau will start after Montembeault started the past two games. … Ylonen will enter the lineup in place of Pearson, a forward. … Stutzle will miss his fifth straight game; the forward has not yet resumed practicing.

