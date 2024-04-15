Projected Lineups for the Bruins vs Capitals – 4/15/24

The Washington Capitals (87 points) are clinging to the final wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference and welcome the Atlantic Division-leading Boston Bruins (109 points) at Capital One Arena on Monday night. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BRUINS (47-18-15) at CAPITALS (38-31-11)

7 p.m. ET; MNMT, NHLN, NESN

Bruins projected lineup

Danton Heinen — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Jake DeBrusk

Jakub Lauko — Morgan Geekie — Trent Frederic

Pat Maroon — Jesper Boqvist — John Beecher

Hampus Lindholm — Charlie McAvoy

Parker Wotherspoon — Brandon Carlo

Kevin Shattenkirk — Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: James van Riemsdyk, Matt Grzelcyk

Injured: Justin Brazeau (upper body), Derek Forbort (lower body)

Status report

Wotherspoon replaces Grzelcyk, a defenseman.

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin — Connor McMichael — T.J. Oshie

Aliaksei Protas — Dylan Strome — Tom Wilson

Max Pacioretty — Hendrix Lapierre — Sonny Milano

Beck Malenstyn — Nic Dowd — Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Martin Fehervary — John Carlson

Trevor van Riemsdyk — Vincent Iorio

Alexander Alexeyev — Dylan McIlrath

Charlie Lindgren

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Ivan Miroshnichenko, Lucas Johansen, Michael Sgarbossa

Injured: Rasmus Sandin (upper body), Nick Jensen (upper body)

Status report

Sandin, a defenseman who has been ruled out for the final two games of the regular season, skated Monday morning in a noncontact jersey.

Jensen, a defenseman, was taken from the ice on a stretcher in the first period of a 4-2 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. He was hit into the boards at center ice by Lightning forward Michael Eyssimont and has been ruled out for the final two games.

The Capitals recalled McIlrath from Hershey of the American Hockey League on Sunday.

