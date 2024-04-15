Projected Lineups for the Wild vs Kings – 4/15/24

The Minnesota Wild take on the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

WILD (38-33-9) at KINGS (43-26-11)

9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy

Marcus Johansson — Marco Rossi — Ryan Hartman

Frederick Gaudreau — Marat Khusnutdinov — Vinni Lettieri

Mason Shaw — Jacob Lucchini

Jake Middleton — Brock Faber

Jonas Brodin — Zach Bogosian

Jon Marrill — Declan Chisholm

Alex Goligoski

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Scratched: Dakota Mermis, Adam Beckman, Jesper Wallstedt

Injured: Mats Zuccarello (personal)

Status report

The Wild will use 11 forwards and seven defensemen for the second straight game.

Kings projected lineup

Trevor Moore — Phillip Danault — Viktor Arvidsson

Quinton Byfield — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala — Blake Lizotte — Trevor Lewis

Alex Laferriere — Akil Thomas

Mikey Anderson — Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov — Matt Roy

Andreas Englund — Jordan Spence

Jacob Moverare

Cam Talbot

David Rittich

Scratched: Arthur Kaliyev

Injured: Anze Kopitar (undisclosed), Alex Turcotte (upper body), Carl Grundstrom (lower body)

Status report

Kopitar, a center, participated in an optional practice Monday but is likely to miss his second straight game to rest.

