Projected Lineups for the Wild vs Kings – 4/15/24

The Minnesota Wild take on the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
WILD (38-33-9) at KINGS (43-26-11)
9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy
Marcus Johansson — Marco Rossi — Ryan Hartman
Frederick Gaudreau — Marat Khusnutdinov — Vinni Lettieri
Mason Shaw — Jacob Lucchini
Jake Middleton — Brock Faber
Jonas Brodin — Zach Bogosian
Jon Marrill — Declan Chisholm
Alex Goligoski
Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury
Scratched: Dakota Mermis, Adam Beckman, Jesper Wallstedt
Injured: Mats Zuccarello (personal)
Status report
- The Wild will use 11 forwards and seven defensemen for the second straight game.
Kings projected lineup
Trevor Moore — Phillip Danault — Viktor Arvidsson
Quinton Byfield — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala — Blake Lizotte — Trevor Lewis
Alex Laferriere — Akil Thomas
Mikey Anderson — Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov — Matt Roy
Andreas Englund — Jordan Spence
Jacob Moverare
Cam Talbot
David Rittich
Scratched: Arthur Kaliyev
Injured: Anze Kopitar (undisclosed), Alex Turcotte (upper body), Carl Grundstrom (lower body)
Status report
- Kopitar, a center, participated in an optional practice Monday but is likely to miss his second straight game to rest.
