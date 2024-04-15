Projected Lineups for the Sharks vs Oilers – 4/15/24

The San Jose Sharks take on the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
SHARKS (19-52-9) at OILERS (48-25-6)
9:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, SNOL, NBCSCA
Sharks projected lineup
William Eklund — Mikael Granlund — Fabian Zetterlund
Klim Kostin — Luke Kunin — Collin Graf
Thomas Bordeleau — Jack Studnicka — Givani Smith
Danil Gushkin — Nico Sturm — Ryan Carpenter
Mario Ferraro — Jack Thompson
Henry Thrun — Kyle Burroughs
Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Calen Addison
Devin Cooley
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scratched: Justin Bailey, Kevin Labanc, Mike Hoffman, Jan Rutta
Injured: Alexander Barbanov (lower body), Jacob MacDonald (undisclosed), Filip Zadina (lower body)
Status report
- Thompson, who was recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League on Sunday, enters for Rutta, a defenseman … Smith replaces Bailey at forward
- Gushchin, also recalled Sunday, is in for Labanc, a forward
More from THW:
- Projected Lineups for the Wild vs Sharks – 4/13/24
- Sharks’ Granlund & Sturm Can Be Team’s Next Veteran Leaders
- College Hockey’s Transfer Portal: Who’s Going Where?
Oilers projected lineup
Adam Henrique — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Leon Draisaitl — Warren Foegele
Dylan Holloway — Ryan McLeod — Corey Perry
Mattias Janmark — Sam Carrick — Connor Brown
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Cody Ceci
Brett Kulak — Vincent Desharnais
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Derek Ryan, Troy Stecher
Injured: Evander Kane (undisclosed)
Status report
- McDavid returns for the Oilers after missing three games with a lower-body injury. Draisaitl moves back to center the second line
- Henrique moves up from the second line to play on McDavid’s wing, and Nugent-Hopkins moves down to play on the second line in place of the injured Kane, a forward.
- Skinner will make his second start in a row, ending a trend of Edmonton alternating goalies for the previous eight games.
More from THW:
- Connor McDavid Confirms Status vs. Sharks On Monday Night
- NHL Rumors: Ducks, Lightning, Maple Leafs, Senators, Oilers
- Edmonton Oilers with 100-Point Seasons