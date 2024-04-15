Projected Lineups for the Sharks vs Oilers – 4/15/24

The San Jose Sharks take on the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

SHARKS (19-52-9) at OILERS (48-25-6)

9:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, SNOL, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund — Mikael Granlund — Fabian Zetterlund

Klim Kostin — Luke Kunin — Collin Graf

Thomas Bordeleau — Jack Studnicka — Givani Smith

Danil Gushkin — Nico Sturm — Ryan Carpenter

Mario Ferraro — Jack Thompson

Henry Thrun — Kyle Burroughs

Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Calen Addison

Devin Cooley

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Justin Bailey, Kevin Labanc, Mike Hoffman, Jan Rutta

Injured: Alexander Barbanov (lower body), Jacob MacDonald (undisclosed), Filip Zadina (lower body)

Status report

Thompson, who was recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League on Sunday, enters for Rutta, a defenseman … Smith replaces Bailey at forward

Gushchin, also recalled Sunday, is in for Labanc, a forward

Oilers projected lineup

Adam Henrique — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Leon Draisaitl — Warren Foegele

Dylan Holloway — Ryan McLeod — Corey Perry

Mattias Janmark — Sam Carrick — Connor Brown

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Cody Ceci

Brett Kulak — Vincent Desharnais

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Derek Ryan, Troy Stecher

Injured: Evander Kane (undisclosed)

Status report

McDavid returns for the Oilers after missing three games with a lower-body injury. Draisaitl moves back to center the second line

Henrique moves up from the second line to play on McDavid’s wing, and Nugent-Hopkins moves down to play on the second line in place of the injured Kane, a forward.

Skinner will make his second start in a row, ending a trend of Edmonton alternating goalies for the previous eight games.

