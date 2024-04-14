Projected Lineups for the Wild vs Sharks – 4/13/24

The San Jose Sharks host the Minnesota Wild at the SAP Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
WILD (37-33-9) at SHARKS (19-51-9)
10:30 p.m. ET; BSN, NBCSCA
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy
Marcus Johansson — Marco Rossi — Ryan Hartman
Frederick Gaudreau — Marat Khusnutdinov — Vinni Lettieri
Mason Shaw — Jacob Lucchini — Adam Beckman
Jake Middleton — Brock Faber
Jonas Brodin — Zach Bogosian
Jon Marrill — Declan Chisholm
Jesper Wallstedt
Marc-Andre Fleury
Scratched: Alex Goligoski, Dakota Mermis, Filip Gustavsson
Injured: Mats Zuccarello (personal)
Sharks projected lineup
William Eklund — Mikael Granlund — Fabian Zetterlund
Klim Kostin — Luke Kunin — Collin Graf
Justin Bailey — Jack Studnicka — Thomas Bordeleau
Ryan Carpenter — Nico Sturm — Kevin Labanc
Mario Ferraro — Jan Rutta
Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Calen Addison
Henry Thrun — Jacob MacDonald
Mackenzie Blackwood
Devin Cooley
Scratched: Mike Hoffman, Givani Smith, Ryan Carpenter
Injured: Matt Benning (hip), Alexander Barabanov (lower body), Vitek Vanecek (lower body), Filip Zadina (lower body)
Status report
The Wild did not hold a morning skate Saturday following a 7-2 loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday. … Wallstedt will start after Fleury made 23 saves at Vegas. … Blackwood will start after Cooley made 49 saves in a 3-1 win at the Seattle Kraken on Thursday.
