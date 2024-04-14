Projected Lineups for the Wild vs Sharks – 4/13/24

The San Jose Sharks host the Minnesota Wild at the SAP Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

WILD (37-33-9) at SHARKS (19-51-9)

10:30 p.m. ET; BSN, NBCSCA

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy

Marcus Johansson — Marco Rossi — Ryan Hartman

Frederick Gaudreau — Marat Khusnutdinov — Vinni Lettieri

Mason Shaw — Jacob Lucchini — Adam Beckman

Jake Middleton — Brock Faber

Jonas Brodin — Zach Bogosian

Jon Marrill — Declan Chisholm

Jesper Wallstedt

Marc-Andre Fleury

Scratched: Alex Goligoski, Dakota Mermis, Filip Gustavsson

Injured: Mats Zuccarello (personal)

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund — Mikael Granlund — Fabian Zetterlund

Klim Kostin — Luke Kunin — Collin Graf

Justin Bailey — Jack Studnicka — Thomas Bordeleau

Ryan Carpenter — Nico Sturm — Kevin Labanc

Mario Ferraro — Jan Rutta

Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Calen Addison

Henry Thrun — Jacob MacDonald

Mackenzie Blackwood

Devin Cooley

Scratched: Mike Hoffman, Givani Smith, Ryan Carpenter

Injured: Matt Benning (hip), Alexander Barabanov (lower body), Vitek Vanecek (lower body), Filip Zadina (lower body)

Status report

The Wild did not hold a morning skate Saturday following a 7-2 loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday. … Wallstedt will start after Fleury made 23 saves at Vegas. … Blackwood will start after Cooley made 49 saves in a 3-1 win at the Seattle Kraken on Thursday.

