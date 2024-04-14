Projected Lineups for the Ducks vs Kings – 4/13/24

The Anaheim Ducks play the Los Angeles Kings tonight at Crypto.com Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
DUCKS (26-49-5) at KINGS (42-26-11)
10:30 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSW, BSSC
Ducks projected lineup
Alex Killorn — Leo Carlsson — Troy Terry
Frank Vatrano — Trevor Zegras — Ryan Strome
Sam Colangelo — Isac Lundestrom — Jakob Silfverberg
Ross Johnston — Bo Groulx — Brett Leason
Cam Fowler — Olen Zellweger
Jackson LaCombe — Radko Gudas
Urho Vaakanainen — Gustav Lindstrom
Lukas Dostal
John Gibson
Scratched: William Lagesson, Ben Meyers
Injured: Max Jones (upper body), Pavel Mintyukov (lower body), Mason McTavish (lower body)
More from THW
- Ducks’ Strong Third Not Enough in Home Finale Loss to Flames
- Projected Lineups for the Flames vs Ducks – 4/12/24
- Ducks Look to Carry Strong Play Into Final Back-to-Back of Season
Kings projected lineup
Trevor Moore — Phillip Danault — Viktor Arvidsson
Quinton Byfield — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala — Blake Lizotte — Trevor Lewis
Alex Laferriere — Akil Thomas — Arthur Kaliyev
Mikey Anderson — Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov — Matt Roy
Andreas Englund — Jordan Spence
David Rittich
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Anze Kopitar, Jacob Moverare
Injured: Alex Turcotte (upper body)
Status report
Dostal is expected to start after Gibson allowed six goals on 27 shots in a 6-3 loss to the Calgary Flames on Friday. … Kopitar did not participate in the Kings morning skate Saturday and is not expected to play because of maintenance. … Rittich is expected to start after Talbot started the past three games. … The Kings assigned Carl Grundstrom to Ontario of the American Hockey League on Saturday for conditioning; the forward has been out with a lower-body injury.
More from THW
- Los Angeles Kings’ 3 Potential Playoff Matchups in Round 1
- Kings Clinch Playoff Spot After 4-1 Win Over Flames
- Projected Lineups for the Kings vs Ducks – 4/9/24