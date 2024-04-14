Projected Lineups for the Ducks vs Kings – 4/13/24

The Anaheim Ducks play the Los Angeles Kings tonight at Crypto.com Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

DUCKS (26-49-5) at KINGS (42-26-11)

10:30 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSW, BSSC

Ducks projected lineup

Alex Killorn — Leo Carlsson — Troy Terry

Frank Vatrano — Trevor Zegras — Ryan Strome

Sam Colangelo — Isac Lundestrom — Jakob Silfverberg

Ross Johnston — Bo Groulx — Brett Leason

Cam Fowler — Olen Zellweger

Jackson LaCombe — Radko Gudas

Urho Vaakanainen — Gustav Lindstrom

Lukas Dostal

John Gibson

Scratched: William Lagesson, Ben Meyers

Injured: Max Jones (upper body), Pavel Mintyukov (lower body), Mason McTavish (lower body)

Kings projected lineup

Trevor Moore — Phillip Danault — Viktor Arvidsson

Quinton Byfield — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala — Blake Lizotte — Trevor Lewis

Alex Laferriere — Akil Thomas — Arthur Kaliyev

Mikey Anderson — Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov — Matt Roy

Andreas Englund — Jordan Spence

David Rittich

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Anze Kopitar, Jacob Moverare

Injured: Alex Turcotte (upper body)

Status report

Dostal is expected to start after Gibson allowed six goals on 27 shots in a 6-3 loss to the Calgary Flames on Friday. … Kopitar did not participate in the Kings morning skate Saturday and is not expected to play because of maintenance. … Rittich is expected to start after Talbot started the past three games. … The Kings assigned Carl Grundstrom to Ontario of the American Hockey League on Saturday for conditioning; the forward has been out with a lower-body injury.

