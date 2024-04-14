Projected Lineups for the Canucks vs Oilers – 4/13/24

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
CANUCKS (48-22-9) at OILERS (48-24-6)
10 p.m. CBC, SN, CITY, TVAS2
Canucks projected lineup
Ilya Mikheyev — Elias Pettersson — Nils Hoglander
Pius Suter — J.T. Miller — Brock Boeser
Dakota Joshua — Elias Lindholm — Conor Garland
Vasily Podkolzin — Teddy Blueger — Sam Lafferty
Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek
Carson Soucy — Tyler Myers
Nikita Zadorov — Ian Cole
Casey DeSmith
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: Nils Aman, Phillip Di Guiseppe, Mark Friedman, Noah Juulsen
Injured: Thatcher Demko (knee)
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Leon Draisaitl — Zach Hyman
Evander Kane — Adam Henrique — Warren Foegele
Dylan Holloway — Ryan McLeod — Corey Perry
Mattias Janmark — Derek Ryan — Connor Brown
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Troy Stecher
Brett Kulak — Vincent Desharnais
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Cody Ceci
Injured: Sam Carrick (undisclosed), Connor McDavid (lower body)
Status report
Demko was a full participant in the Canucks morning skate Saturday, but the goalie will miss his 14th straight game. … DeSmith will start after Silovs started the previous two games. … Podkolzin, a healthy scratch for a 4-3 overtime loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday, enters the lineup on the fourth line for Di Guiseppe, a forward. … McDavid took part in the Oilers morning skate Saturday but the center will miss his third consecutive game. … Skinner will alternate starts with Picard for the ninth consecutive game.
