Projected Lineups for the Canucks vs Oilers – 4/13/24

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

CANUCKS (48-22-9) at OILERS (48-24-6)

10 p.m. CBC, SN, CITY, TVAS2

Canucks projected lineup

Ilya Mikheyev — Elias Pettersson — Nils Hoglander

Pius Suter — J.T. Miller — Brock Boeser

Dakota Joshua — Elias Lindholm — Conor Garland

Vasily Podkolzin — Teddy Blueger — Sam Lafferty

Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek

Carson Soucy — Tyler Myers

Nikita Zadorov — Ian Cole

Casey DeSmith

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Nils Aman, Phillip Di Guiseppe, Mark Friedman, Noah Juulsen

Injured: Thatcher Demko (knee)

More from THW

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Leon Draisaitl — Zach Hyman

Evander Kane — Adam Henrique — Warren Foegele

Dylan Holloway — Ryan McLeod — Corey Perry

Mattias Janmark — Derek Ryan — Connor Brown

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Troy Stecher

Brett Kulak — Vincent Desharnais

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Cody Ceci

Injured: Sam Carrick (undisclosed), Connor McDavid (lower body)

Status report

Demko was a full participant in the Canucks morning skate Saturday, but the goalie will miss his 14th straight game. … DeSmith will start after Silovs started the previous two games. … Podkolzin, a healthy scratch for a 4-3 overtime loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday, enters the lineup on the fourth line for Di Guiseppe, a forward. … McDavid took part in the Oilers morning skate Saturday but the center will miss his third consecutive game. … Skinner will alternate starts with Picard for the ninth consecutive game.

More from THW