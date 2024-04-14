Brady Tkachuk Sets New Career High in Goals

Ottawa Senators star forward and captain Brady Tkachuk scored his 36th goal of the season to set a new career high for goals in a season. Tkachuk scored it in the first period of the game against the Montreal Canadiens to tie it up 1-1.
The goal was assisted by Jake Sanderson (26) and Claude Giroux (42). Tkachuk also matches his previous season high in power player goals with 11, a mark he set just last season.
Tkachuk continues to have a strong season. Along with a new season high in goals, he’s had his second-best season for total points (71) and his third-best for assists (35). This is also his second straight season where he has had at least 35 goals and 35 assists.
The Senators battle the Canadiens to stay ahead of eighth and last place in the Atlantic Division.