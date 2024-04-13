Flyers’ Travis Konecny Hits 400 Career Points

Since being drafted 24th overall by the Philadelphia Flyers in 2015, Travis Konecny has been pretty consistent over his NHL career. Debuting as a 19-year-old in 2016-17, he has five 20-goal seasons and has hit the 30-goal mark in the past two with a career-high 31 last season and now a new career-high of 33 this season. He opened the scoring against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday with his sixth shorthanded goal of the season, and with it became the eighth player from his draft class to reach the 400-point summit.

TK tallies his sixth SHG of the season and we'll take a 1-0 lead over Jersey.

The 27-year-old London, Ontario native leads the league in shorthanded goals and the Flyers in scoring with 33 goals and 68 points in 75 games. With the Flyers hanging on by a thread in the playoff race, Konecny has done everything in his power this season to bring the Orange and Black back to the postseason. Unfortunately, the climb appears to be impossible, as even with a win against the Devils, the Flyers can only get to 89 points. The Pittsburgh Penguins, who hold the second wild card spot, have a game in hand and only need four more points to eliminate them from the running.