Blue Jackets Sign Top Prospect Gavin Brindley to Entry-Level Deal

Ahead of their final game in the regular season, the Columbus Blue Jackets have announced they’ve signed one of their top prospects, Gavin Brindley to a three-year entry-level contract.

Brindley was drafted in the second round of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, 34th overall, out of the University of Michigan with the Wolverines. The 5-foot-9 forward is lauded as a high-motor player who is a strong forechecker and a solid two-way player. In his draft year, he was teammates with fellow Blue Jackets youngster Adam Fantilli. The two became “best buddies” and were clearly excited to be drafted to the same NHL squad. Fantilli capitalized off of his Hobey Baker Trophy and joined the NHL this season, while Brindley stayed at Michigan to continue to ply his craft.

The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed Michigan Wolverines’ alumnus Gavin Brindley. (Michigan Photography)

Back at Michigan, he proved his success was more than just due to playing with elite teammates. He led the Blue and Yellow in scoring with 53 points in 40 games – besting teammates and highly rated prospects in their own right, Frank Nazar and Rutger McGroarty. His strong season earned him some national attention, being named a NCAA First Team All-American, along with the Big Ten First All-Star Team and Player of the Year.

He also showed strongly in international play as a standout for gold medal-winning Team USA at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship. He led the Americans in goal scoring with six and was tied for second in points with 10 in his seven games played and was named a top-three player on his team.

He is the fifth University of Michigan alumnus under contract with the Blue Jackets, alongside Fantilli, Zach Werenski, Kent Johnson, and Nick Blankenburg. Brindley is expected to make his NHL debut on the road against the Carolina Hurricanes on April 16.