Counting Down the 10 Most Impactful Devils for 2024-25 – No. 10 – Curtis Lazar

Welcome to the The Hockey Writers’ Countdown of the ten most impactful players of the 2024-25 season. This is not a countdown of the ten best but rather a list of those players who are slated to have the biggest impact. These are ten players who offer unique contributions, are difficult to replace and essential to the Devils’ quest to return to the postseason. The list begins with Curtis Lazar, coming in at #10.

An unheralded acquisition at the 2023 Trade Deadline, Curtis Lazar was a steal for the New Jersey Devils. General manager Tom Fitzgerald picked up Lazar in exchange for a future fourth-round pick. Lazar’s introduction to New Jersey was difficult; between complications related to his work visa, moving 3000 miles away from his pregnant wife and young son and then suffering a torn MCL, Lazar persevered and contributed to the Devils’ comeback victory over the New York Rangers in the first round of the playoffs.

He returned to the Devils rejuvenated in training camp and demonstrated his value immediately as the only player to play all eight preseason contests. His preseason play was a harbinger of the campaign ahead as he became an integral part of the team on the ice and a fan favorite off of it.

Lazar Has First-Round Talent

Drafted 17th overall by the Ottawa Senators in the 2013 NHL Draft, Lazar left the Western Hockey League with a reputation for relentless play, dangerous speed, and a knack for being clutch. Heading into the draft, Lazar told NHL.com, “I won’t ‘wow’ people with my offensive numbers, but it’s the little things that I take great pride in If it’s blocking a shot or winning a faceoff in the [defensive] zone, those are the types of things I like to do.”

His natural talent combined with humility and maturity has served him well in his travels throughout the NHL, where he has been a valuable member of the Senators, Calgary Flames, Buffalo Sabres, Boston Bruins, Vancouver Canucks, and now the Devils.

Curtis Lazar, Edmonton Oil Kings (photo whl.ca)

Like many high draft picks, Lazar has molded his game to fit the needs of his team. Fortunately, he has not compromised his speed or tenacity, which makes him a perfect fit for New Jersey. Last season, as injuries mounted, Lazar played up and down the lineup, chipping in secondary scoring to ease the burden on the lineup, setting a career-high of 25 points.

His play and leadership made him the Devils’ nominee for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, presented to the NHL player who “most exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to ice hockey.” It was Lazar’s third nomination.

Lazar’s joy and love of the game is both evident and infectious. He first drew acclaim for eating a hamburger tossed on the ice after a win during goaltender Andrew “the Hamburglar” Hammond’s miraculous winning streak in 2014-15. His sense of humor cemented him as a fan favorite, and he has been featured several times, wearing a mic during the Stadium Series game against the Philadelphia Flyers, during the team photo, and most recently, he co-starred in the schedule release video. Lazar has endeared himself to New Jersey by being accessible and always playing with the joy of a kid mixed with relentless effort.

Lazar’s Impact on the Devils’ Success

Leadership, tenacity, and perseverance are all important traits, but a player’s career will be short-lived if that doesn’t translate into performance. With Lazar, what you see is what you get every night. He has found a way to use his power and speed to make an impact and is poised to make an even bigger one in 2024-25 as he is slated to begin the season as the 4C under new head coach Sheldon Keefe.

After a difficult loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Feb.15, when Lazar put his body in harm’s way, teammate Brendan Smith was effusive in his praise for his fellow veteran. “I love his intensity…there was a play in the second period. He made a huge block. I think it was shorthanded, too, and it just fires up the boys,” said Smith. “It’s momentum. It keeps the puck out of the net. He’s been competing all year. I love his game. I think he kind of gets underestimated, but he’s a big part of this club.”

Lazar has done everything asked of him by the Devils and more. He led the team in hits (by 28), Qall forwards in blocks by 15, tied for the team lead in short-handed goals, and on a team with a goal differential of -17, he led all players at plus-10. He was also the center for the infamous line brawl with the Rangers, dropping the gloves with former Devil Jimmy Vesey at center ice. All that from a player who only averages just north of 12 minutes a game.

Curtis Lazar, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

After spending much of last season plugging holes in the lineup, Lazar will head into training camp with a more defined role. He will fill the shoes of another former first-round draft pick, who used his speed and tenacity to become a premier bottom-six center, Michael McLeod. Lazar is the straw that stirs the drink, and with the acquisition of players like Paul Cotter and Stefan Noesen, he will have much more help this season setting the tone with speed and physicality on the forecheck.

Keefe’s system is predicated on high pressure in all three zones, which should mesh well with Lazar’s game. He is also the only right-hand shot slated to start at center, making him a valuable commodity for defensive zone draws, especially on the penalty kill. His faceoff win percentage dipped below 50% last season (from 52% the prior year), so regaining that form will be essential to his and the Devils’ success.

Fitzgerald hit a grand slam, prying Lazar away from the Canucks with only a fourth-round pick. Finding a player of Lazar’s caliber, in his prime, who led his team in hits, short-handed goals, and plus/minus is difficult enough, but finding one who is a ten-year veteran on a $1 million deal until the end of next season is a steal.

Lazar is in the driver’s seat for a raise unless the Devils wisely extend him before he reaches free agency. Doing so may save the team money, as comparable players have cashed in this offseason, and the cap is scheduled to rise again. AFP Analytics projects Lazar to be in for a two-year deal worth $2 million a season, which could be low if Lazar repeats his performance from last season.

What They Are Saying About Lazar

After the Masterton nomination, the Devils interim head coach Travis Green was asked his thoughts on Lazar being the nominee. He smiled and extolled Lazar’s value both on and off the ice:

“Lazar is a popular guy in the room. He works (hard), he comes to the rink every day with a positive attitude, he does things that a lot of players don’t like doing. He’s found a way from being a high draft pick and a high-end goal scoring guy and turned his career into one where he’s now a bottom-six guy and a character guy in the room, and does a lot of the things that go unnoticed but you really need to win. You can’t have enough of those guys around because they help your team get over the line a lot of nights.” Travis Green, after practice on April 5, 2024

For what he brings to the locker room and on the ice, Lazar is the tenth most impactful player on the Devils’ roster heading into the 2024-25 season. Stay tuned for number nine, coming soon.