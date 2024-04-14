Minnesota Wild’s Liam Ohgren Scores First NHL Goal

Liam Ohgren made his NHL debut against the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday (April 12) and was held to two shots in 14:07 of ice time. But that slump was shortlived, as he had himself a night against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday recording his first NHL goal, assist, and multipoint game. His first point came in the first period when he had the secondary assist on Declan Chisholm’s third of the season, and his first goal was off a rebound from a Jonas Brodin shot in the second.

LIAM OHGREN HAS HIS FIRST NHL GOAL 🚨 pic.twitter.com/4jgt6zAk60 — NHL (@NHL) April 14, 2024

After Ohgren’s season ended in Sweden, he was assigned to the Iowa Wild where he played three games before his recall to the NHL on Wednesday (April 10). He debuted against the Golden Knights in the Wild’s embarrassing 7-2 loss but was one of the bright spots in an otherwise disappointing night. He received praise from his head coach John Hynes, and used that positive energy to have a game that he won’t forget anytime soon.

The Wild have now had two rookies in back-to-back games (and days) pot their first in the NHL, as Marat Khusnutdinov hit the milestone against the Golden Knights on Friday. With the goal, Ohgren (20 years, 76 days) became the youngest player to do so since Luke Kunin on Oct. 26, 2017 (19, years, 326 days).