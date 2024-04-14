Bruins’ Home Ice Advantage Sets Playoff Course

The Boston Bruins took care of some business Saturday night by beating the Pittsburgh Penguins on the same night the Detroit Red Wings bested the Toronto Maple Leafs. These two outcomes secured home ice for the Bruins in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs as the team can no longer finish any lower than second place in the Atlantic Division. While there will still be a fight to close out the season between the Bruins and the Florida Panthers to determine the winner of the Atlantic Division, the Bruins currently hold a one-point lead and have two games remaining on their schedule to the Panthers one. The Bruins sit just three points out of first place in the NHL and could earn four points in their final two games; the New York Rangers (112) and Dallas Stars (111) ahead of them have both played 81 games apiece.

Jim Montgomery has coached the Boston Bruins to two consecutive seasons with home-ice advantage in the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Securing home ice advantage for the first round is a good piece of housekeeping for the Bruins. Ultimately, it could be a legitimate game-changer as they look to get out of the first round after a disappointing opening-round exit last season left a sour taste in the mouths of the team and fans alike, ending an otherwise historic season with heartbreak. It may seem hyperbolic to claim that home-ice advantage would be such a strong difference-maker, especially considering the Bruins’ record at home (24-10-6) is about as good as their record on the road (23-8-9), but the playoffs are a whole different beast.

When the postseason rolls around, momentum is everything. Two teams facing off against each other in a best-of-seven series have to find ways to hold even the slightest edge over their opponents as they develop what typically becomes pure disdain for one another. In the regular season, the crowd can be a factor, but in the playoffs, the crowd is almost a weapon for the home team. The deafening roar of the crowd, the sea of black and gold jerseys, and the palpable sense of anticipation create an atmosphere unlike any other in sports. For the Bruins, harnessing the energy of their fans is not just a luxury—it’s a strategic imperative. The players draw strength from the unwavering support of the faithful, feeding off the electric atmosphere to elevate their game to new heights.

Again, it may seem like an exaggeration, and the home team doesn’t always win – looking at you, 2022-23 Bruins. But there’s no denying that the home team has a distinct advantage and stealing even one game on the road in the playoffs can cause a significant shift in momentum.

Bruins Making the Best of a Transition Season

The Bruins may have lost some significant players during the offseason, but their ability to fill in holes with very strong cost-effective options has proven to be exactly what the team needed to complement their remaining core. Players like Danton Heinen and Morgan Geekie have become locks in the lineup for the team and have been imperative to their success for much of the season. Other contributors like Justin Brazeau, Andrew Peeke, Kevin Shattenkirk, Parker Wotherspoon, John Beecher and Mason Lohrei, among others, have become valuable depth pieces who can slide in and out of the lineup as needed, depending on the situation and their particular play at the time.

The veterans in the lineup will have to take an extra step when it comes to leading the team come playoff time, especially the players who have more notable postseason experience. The Bruins have a solid mix of experience on their team and though the expectations won’t be as high as they were a season ago, any team in the city of Boston, especially one in competition for consecutive Presidents Trophy wins, will have lofty hope from the fans. Capitalizing on this expectation would be a huge step for the Bruins who have truly made the best of a transition season that happened to coincide with their centennial celebrations.