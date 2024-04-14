Canadiens’ Cole Caufield Sets New Career High in Goals

The Montreal Canadiens fell to the Ottawa Senators in the shootout, but the game was not without its bright spots for the Habs. Cole Caufield scored two goals in the second period to reach a new career high for goals in a season (27). The milestone goal was assisted by Mike Matheson (51) and Alex Newhook (19).

Put No. 22 on hat trick watch. ☝️ pic.twitter.com/Ejh4Jv4FSJ — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 14, 2024

This has been a career year all around for the 23-year-old forward. Along with his new season high in goals, he’s already set new highs in assists (37) and points (64). If Montreal can take away anything from this season, it’s that they have young stars coming further along in their developments. Along with Caufield, Nick Suzuki is also having a career year with career highs in goals, assists and points, and Juraj Slafkovsky is finding his stride in the NHL in the latter half of his sophomore season.

Caufield will have a chance to extend his career-high when the Canadiens play the Detroit Red Wings on the road on April 15.