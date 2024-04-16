Projected Lineups for the Red Wings vs Canadiens – 4/16/24

The Detroit Red Wings face the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
RED WINGS (40-32-9) at CANADIENS (30-36-15)
7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, BSDET
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
David Perron — J.T. Compher — Patrick Kane
Robby Fabbri — Andrew Copp — Christian Fischer
Austin Czarnik — Joe Veleno — Daniel Sprong
Ben Chiarot — Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson — Jeff Petry
Olli Maatta — Shayne Gostisbehere
James Reimer
Alex Lyon
Scratched: Justin Holl, Zach Aston-Reese, Ville Husso
Injured: Michael Rasmussen (upper body)
Status report
- Neither team held a morning skate Tuesday after Detroit’s 5-4 overtime win at Montreal in the first half of the home-and-home back-to-back Monday.
- Reimer will start after Lyon made 17 saves Monday.
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky
Brendan Gallagher — Alex Newhook — Joel Armia
Josh Anderson — Jake Evans — Jesse Ylonen
Michael Pezzetta — Christian Dvorak — Rafael Harvey-Pinard
Mike Matheson — Justin Barron
Lane Hutson — David Savard
Jordan Harris — Logan Mailloux
Cayden Primeau
Sam Montembeault
Scratched: Colin White, Tanner Pearson, Jayden Struble, Jonathan Kovacevic
Injured: Kaiden Guhle (upper body), Joshua Roy (upper body)
Status report
- Mailloux likely will make his NHL debut after being recalled from Laval of the American Hockey League on Monday.
- Primeau could start after Montembeault made 30 saves Monday.
