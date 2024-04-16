Projected Lineups for the Red Wings vs Canadiens – 4/16/24

The Detroit Red Wings face the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

RED WINGS (40-32-9) at CANADIENS (30-36-15)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, BSDET

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond

David Perron — J.T. Compher — Patrick Kane

Robby Fabbri — Andrew Copp — Christian Fischer

Austin Czarnik — Joe Veleno — Daniel Sprong

Ben Chiarot — Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson — Jeff Petry

Olli Maatta — Shayne Gostisbehere

James Reimer

Alex Lyon

Scratched: Justin Holl, Zach Aston-Reese, Ville Husso

Injured: Michael Rasmussen (upper body)

Status report

  • Neither team held a morning skate Tuesday after Detroit’s 5-4 overtime win at Montreal in the first half of the home-and-home back-to-back Monday.
  • Reimer will start after Lyon made 17 saves Monday.

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky

Brendan Gallagher — Alex Newhook — Joel Armia

Josh Anderson — Jake Evans — Jesse Ylonen

Michael Pezzetta — Christian Dvorak — Rafael Harvey-Pinard

Mike Matheson — Justin Barron

Lane Hutson — David Savard

Jordan Harris — Logan Mailloux

Cayden Primeau

Sam Montembeault

Scratched: Colin White, Tanner Pearson, Jayden Struble, Jonathan Kovacevic

Injured: Kaiden Guhle (upper body), Joshua Roy (upper body)

Status report

  • Mailloux likely will make his NHL debut after being recalled from Laval of the American Hockey League on Monday.
  • Primeau could start after Montembeault made 30 saves Monday.

