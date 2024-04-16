Projected Lineups for the Red Wings vs Canadiens – 4/16/24

The Detroit Red Wings face the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, BSDET

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond

David Perron — J.T. Compher — Patrick Kane

Robby Fabbri — Andrew Copp — Christian Fischer

Austin Czarnik — Joe Veleno — Daniel Sprong

Ben Chiarot — Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson — Jeff Petry

Olli Maatta — Shayne Gostisbehere

James Reimer

Alex Lyon

Scratched: Justin Holl, Zach Aston-Reese, Ville Husso

Injured: Michael Rasmussen (upper body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate Tuesday after Detroit’s 5-4 overtime win at Montreal in the first half of the home-and-home back-to-back Monday.

Reimer will start after Lyon made 17 saves Monday.

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky

Brendan Gallagher — Alex Newhook — Joel Armia

Josh Anderson — Jake Evans — Jesse Ylonen

Michael Pezzetta — Christian Dvorak — Rafael Harvey-Pinard

Mike Matheson — Justin Barron

Lane Hutson — David Savard

Jordan Harris — Logan Mailloux

Cayden Primeau

Sam Montembeault

Scratched: Colin White, Tanner Pearson, Jayden Struble, Jonathan Kovacevic

Injured: Kaiden Guhle (upper body), Joshua Roy (upper body)

Status report

Mailloux likely will make his NHL debut after being recalled from Laval of the American Hockey League on Monday.

Primeau could start after Montembeault made 30 saves Monday.

