Projected Lineups for the Capitals vs Flyers – 4/16/24

The Washington Capitals face the Philadelphia Flyers at the Wells Fargo Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CAPITALS (39-31-11) at FLYERS (38-32-11)

7 p.m. ET; MNMT, NBCSP, TVAS2, SNP, SNW

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin — Connor McMichael — T.J. Oshie

Aliaksei Protas — Dylan Strome — Tom Wilson

Max Pacioretty — Hendrix Lapierre — Sonny Milano

Beck Malenstyn — Nic Dowd — Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Martin Fehervary — John Carlson

Alexander Alexeyev — Dylan McIlrath

Trevor van Riemsdyk — Vincent Iorio

Charlie Lindgren

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Ivan Miroshnichenko, Lucas Johansen, Michael Sgarbossa

Injured: Rasmus Sandin (upper body), Nick Jensen (upper body)

Status report

  • The Capitals did not hold a morning skate Tuesday following a 2-0 with against the Boston Bruins on Monday.
  • Lindgren could start again after making 16 saves against the Bruins.
  • Malenstyn left during the second period Monday because of an upper-body injury; Washington coach Spencer Carbery said Malenstyn will be evaluated and could play Tuesday.
  • The Capitals have two extra forwards on the roster, Miroshnichenko and Sgarbossa, who could replace Malenstyn if needed.

Flyers projected lineup

Tyson Foerster — Ryan Poehling — Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett — Morgan Frost — Bobby Brink

Noah Cates — Sean Couturier — Garnet Hathaway

Joel Farabee — Scott Laughton — Cam Atkinson

Cam York — Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler — Jamie Drysdale

Egor Zamula — Erik Johnson

Samuel Ersson

Ivan Fedotov

Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Olle Lycksell, Denis Gurianov, Marc Staal, Ronnie Attard, Adam Ginning, Ryan Johansen

Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)

Status report

  • The Flyers held an optional morning skate Tuesday; they are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 1-0 win against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday, including Ersson starting for the fifth straight game.

