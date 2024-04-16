Projected Lineups for the Capitals vs Flyers – 4/16/24

The Washington Capitals face the Philadelphia Flyers at the Wells Fargo Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CAPITALS (39-31-11) at FLYERS (38-32-11)
7 p.m. ET; MNMT, NBCSP, TVAS2, SNP, SNW
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin — Connor McMichael — T.J. Oshie
Aliaksei Protas — Dylan Strome — Tom Wilson
Max Pacioretty — Hendrix Lapierre — Sonny Milano
Beck Malenstyn — Nic Dowd — Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Martin Fehervary — John Carlson
Alexander Alexeyev — Dylan McIlrath
Trevor van Riemsdyk — Vincent Iorio
Charlie Lindgren
Darcy Kuemper
Scratched: Ivan Miroshnichenko, Lucas Johansen, Michael Sgarbossa
Injured: Rasmus Sandin (upper body), Nick Jensen (upper body)
Status report
- The Capitals did not hold a morning skate Tuesday following a 2-0 with against the Boston Bruins on Monday.
- Lindgren could start again after making 16 saves against the Bruins.
- Malenstyn left during the second period Monday because of an upper-body injury; Washington coach Spencer Carbery said Malenstyn will be evaluated and could play Tuesday.
- The Capitals have two extra forwards on the roster, Miroshnichenko and Sgarbossa, who could replace Malenstyn if needed.
Flyers projected lineup
Tyson Foerster — Ryan Poehling — Travis Konecny
Owen Tippett — Morgan Frost — Bobby Brink
Noah Cates — Sean Couturier — Garnet Hathaway
Joel Farabee — Scott Laughton — Cam Atkinson
Cam York — Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler — Jamie Drysdale
Egor Zamula — Erik Johnson
Samuel Ersson
Ivan Fedotov
Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Olle Lycksell, Denis Gurianov, Marc Staal, Ronnie Attard, Adam Ginning, Ryan Johansen
Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)
Status report
- The Flyers held an optional morning skate Tuesday; they are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 1-0 win against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday, including Ersson starting for the fifth straight game.
