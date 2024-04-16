Flyers News & Rumors: Sotheran, McDonald, Playoffs

In this edition of our Philadelphia Flyers news and rumors report, we look at Carter Sotheran’s excellence, an entry-level contract for Hunter McDonald, and the Flyers’ longshot playoff chances before their final game of 2023-24. With the regular season coming to a close, hockey in Philadelphia will be doing the same unless a few circumstances go their way.

Carter Sotheran Continues to Impress

In a late-night contest on April 15, Sotheran, an 18-year-old defenseman, had a terrific game for the Portland Winterhawks in Game 3 of their second-round series against the Everett Silvertips. Trailing 3-0, he started the scoring and finished it in overtime, ending the night with two goals and an assist. He was named the Western Hockey League (WHL) Top Performer as a result.

In the playoffs, Sotheran has four goals and five assists (T-11th in WHL) with a plus-14 rating (1st in WHL) in seven games. He has leaned on his defensive impact this season, so for him to be producing offensively is a great sign. A force at both ends, Sotheran has only gotten better with time.

Carter Sotheran of the Winterhawks (Matthew Wolfe/Portland Winterhawks)

Sotheran’s Portland club has a 3-0 series lead against the Silvertips, so there is a chance his run lasts a while. He will likely spend another full season in the WHL, but he continues to grow his game during playoffs and in his age-19 campaign in 2024-25, the Flyers might want to get him on their American Hockey League (AHL) club or even in the NHL sooner rather than later. A fifth-round pick in the 2023 Draft, playing in the NHL at all would make him a massive steal for the Orange and Black.

Hunter McDonald Signs Entry-Level Contract

Starting in 2024-25, McDonald, a 21-year-old defender, will begin a two-year entry-level contract with Philadelphia. The former sixth-round pick has garnered decent attention from the Flyers, putting up 20 points and a plus-24 rating in 58 contests at Northeastern University. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound defender fits the Flyers’ mold.

McDonald, a physical specimen with a knack for blocking shots, isn’t the flashiest player but could become a solid depth option for the Orange and Black if everything works out. Unless there’s an immediate need for defense, he probably won’t make it out of the AHL for more than a few contests during his contract. If he impresses enough, though, he could battle for an NHL roster spot in the late stages of the preseason in both 2024-25 and 2025-26.

Considering Emil Andrae, in his age-21 campaign, made the Flyers’ opening roster this season, it’s not a stretch to argue McDonald could as well. All eyes should be on him to complete his journey to the NHL.

Flyers’ Dire Playoff Odds

To make the postseason, the Flyers needed help from other teams. Regulation losses from the New York Islanders and Washington Capitals on Monday night would have helped but weren’t necessary. To qualify, the Flyers needed a regulation win against the Capitals on April 16 and for the Detroit Red Wings and Pittsburgh Penguins to lose in regulation on April 15.

Based on Money Puck’s pregame odds, there was roughly a six percent chance of all four teams winning. But all four teams won. The Red Wings came back from a three-goal deficit to defeat the Montreal Canadiens in overtime. Lucas Raymond struck with just over a minute left in the third period to allow that, crushing the Flyers’ playoff dreams. In a pure doomsday scenario, the Flyers didn’t get any help.

Now, the Flyers have miracle odds of making the playoffs. Not only do they have to beat the Capitals in regulation tonight, but they need the Red Wings to lose to the Canadiens (also tonight) and the Penguins to lose to the Islanders on April 17, both in regulation. With the Islanders’ first-round playoff matchup already cemented, thanks to their last win, their best course of action is probably resting up for the playoffs, thus giving Pittsburgh less of a challenge.

At this point, the Flyers might be better off losing to the Capitals. It is counterintuitive to give up at the last minute, but the 2024 NHL Draft falls off in talent after about the 13th pick. Right now, the Flyers have the 12th pick and would stay there with a loss, pending any crazy draft lottery shifts. With a win, which very likely wouldn’t put the Flyers in the playoffs anyway, it might hurt more than help. The Flyers will try to win their last game, but a loss wouldn’t be the worst thing.

After six months of thrilling hockey in Philadelphia, the players will likely have a longer offseason than anticipated not too long ago. Thankfully, some prospects should help to keep hockey alive through the rest of April, regardless of what happens in their final game.