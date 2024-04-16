Islanders Sign Marshall Warren to a 2-year ELC

The New York Islanders announced they signed the University of Michigan and former Boston College captain Marshall Warren. Warren, a left-handed defenseman, was selected 166th by the Minnesota Wild in the 2019 NHL Draft but did not sign a contract with the team.

Warren had four goals and 18 points in 41 games for Michigan this season and signed a two-year entry-level contract that begins next season. He has signed an amateur tryout with the Islanders minor league affiliate, the Bridgeport Islanders, to finish the season.

Warren is a mobile, two-way defenseman who was relied on to play important, late-game minutes for the Frozen Four-bound Wolverines this past season. He had a career-high six goals and 21 points in 37 games during his sophomore season for Boston College but has since developed into a more well-rounded player.

Marshall Warren of the U.S. National Development Team (courtesy USHL)

This signing indicates a broader message by the Islanders organization, showing frustration with Bridgeport’s performance this season with the goal to make it back to the Calder Cup Playoffs next season. Warren is not going to be touching the NHL in the near future, but he can develop into an NHL defenseman after a few years in Bridgeport. He joins a long list of NHL-hopeful youngsters on the left side of the defense that consists of Calle Odelius, Isaiah George, and Samuel Bolduc.

