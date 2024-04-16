Projected Lineups for the Maple Leafs vs Panthers – 4/16/24

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
MAPLE LEAFS (46-24-10) at PANTHERS (51-24-6)
7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, TSN4
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Tyler Bertuzzi — Auston Matthews — Mitch Marner
Matthew Knies — John Tavares — William Nylander
Nicholas Robertson — Pontus Holmberg — Noah Gregor
Connor Dewar — David Kampf — Ryan Reaves
Morgan Rielly — Ilya Lybushkin
Simon Benoit — Jake McCabe
Joel Edmundson– Timothy Liljegren
Joseph Woll
Ilya Samsonov
Scratched: Max Domi, Bobby McCann, Martin Jones, Conor Timmins
Injured: Calle Jarnkrok (hand), Joel Edmundson (undisclosed), Matt Murray (hip)
Status report
- The Maple Leafs did not hold a morning skate Tuesday.
- Woll will start after Samsonov started the past two games.
- Forwards Max Domi and Bobby McMann each could be rested.
More from THW:
- Toronto Maple Leafs Trade History
- Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Game Preview & Line Combinations
- Revisiting the Maple Leafs’ Darcy Tucker Trade
Panthers projected lineup
Vladimir Tarasenko — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Evan Rodrigues
Jonah Gadjovich — Kevin Stenlund — Nick Cousins
Gustav Forsling — Brandon Montour
Niko Mikkola — Uvis Balinskis
Josh Mahura — Dmitry Kulikov
Anthony Stolarz
Sergei Bobrovsky
Scratched: Ryan Lomberg, Tobias Bjornfot, Kyle Okposo, Steven Lorentz
Injured: Aaron Ekblad (lower body), Oliver Ekman-Larsson (undisclosed)
Status report
- Verhaeghe will return after missing six games with an upper-body injury.
- Ekblad practiced in a full-contact jersey Monday, but the defenseman will miss his sixth straight game.
- Ekman-Larsson is not expected to play; the defenseman left during a 3-2 overtime win against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.
- Stolarz will start after Bobrovsky started the previous two games.
More from THW:
- Projected Lineups for the Sabres vs Panthers – 4/13/24
- Panthers Facing Numerous Opportunities in Final Week
- Projected Lineups for the Blue Jackets vs Panthers – 4/11/24