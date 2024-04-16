Projected Lineups for the Maple Leafs vs Panthers – 4/16/24

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, TSN4

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Tyler Bertuzzi — Auston Matthews — Mitch Marner

Matthew Knies — John Tavares — William Nylander

Nicholas Robertson — Pontus Holmberg — Noah Gregor

Connor Dewar — David Kampf — Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly — Ilya Lybushkin

Simon Benoit — Jake McCabe

Joel Edmundson– Timothy Liljegren

Joseph Woll

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Max Domi, Bobby McCann, Martin Jones, Conor Timmins

Injured: Calle Jarnkrok (hand), Joel Edmundson (undisclosed), Matt Murray (hip)

Status report

The Maple Leafs did not hold a morning skate Tuesday.

Woll will start after Samsonov started the past two games.

Forwards Max Domi and Bobby McMann each could be rested.

Panthers projected lineup

Vladimir Tarasenko — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Evan Rodrigues

Jonah Gadjovich — Kevin Stenlund — Nick Cousins

Gustav Forsling — Brandon Montour

Niko Mikkola — Uvis Balinskis

Josh Mahura — Dmitry Kulikov

Anthony Stolarz

Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Ryan Lomberg, Tobias Bjornfot, Kyle Okposo, Steven Lorentz

Injured: Aaron Ekblad (lower body), Oliver Ekman-Larsson (undisclosed)

Status report

Verhaeghe will return after missing six games with an upper-body injury.

Ekblad practiced in a full-contact jersey Monday, but the defenseman will miss his sixth straight game.

Ekman-Larsson is not expected to play; the defenseman left during a 3-2 overtime win against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.

Stolarz will start after Bobrovsky started the previous two games.

