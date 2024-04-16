Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Game Preview & Line Combinations

Given the good chance the two teams will meet in the first round of the upcoming playoffs, tonight’s game in Florida between the Toronto Maple Leafs, led by Auston Matthews (on a historic goal-scoring streak), and the Panthers is a must-watch. The game is significant as a rematch from last season’s playoff series and a potential preview of this season’s postseason clash. These two teams both have potential to take a long run down the Stanley Cup road. Only one will survive the first series.

Item 1: 3 Things Maple Leafs Fans Should Look for Tonight

Three things might interest Maple Leafs fans in tonight’s game. First, Matthews is on a quest for 70 goals. If he gets it, he will be the only ninth player in NHL history to score 70 goals in a single season. With one goal needed to reach this milestone, fans will be tuning in and watching to see if he can achieve this remarkable feat.

Second, how will the Maple Leafs respond to their playoff rival? This game is a crucial test against the team that knocked them out of the playoffs last spring. It’s also a chance for Toronto to build momentum heading into the postseason. Tonight’s game could set the stage for a heated playoff series.

Third, the Maple Leafs’ goalie situation is far from settled after recent issues in the crease for both Ilya Samsonov and Joseph Woll. Woll gets the start tonight. Can the Maple Leafs goalies handle the Panthers’ offensive threats, particularly from Matthew Tkachuk and Aleksander Barkov? Whether it’s Samsonov, Woll, or even Martin Jones in the net, Toronto’s goalies will face a stern test against Florida’s potent offense.

Joseph Woll, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

While tomorrow’s clash against the Tampa Bay Lightning is a bit of a “so-what” game, tonight’s game promises to be a rousing duel simply because it has postseason implications.

Item 2: 3 Maple Leafs Players Are Dealing with Injuries

The Maple Leafs’ injury concerns might be significant as they wind down the regular season and gear up for the playoffs. Several key players are out tonight and might be uncertain for the postseason opener.

Calle Jarnkrok is dealing with a lingering hand injury that has sidelined him for long stretches throughout the season. He remains day-to-day and is questionable for Game 1. The 32-year-old center has registered 21 points (10 goals, 11 assists) in 52 games this season. He adds valuable depth anywhere he’s asked to play on the team’s forward lines.

Bobby McMann suffered a lower-body injury in a recent game against the Detroit Red Wings. He will miss the remaining two regular-season games and is questionable for the start of the playoffs. McMann has been a surprise this season and has contributed 24 points (15 goals, nine assists) in 56 games. Although his point production has been down in his last few games, his size and speed make him an effective penalty killer.

Finally, Max Domi will take the night off against the Panthers and will likely miss the season finale due to an undisclosed injury. Despite the setback, Domi has significantly contributed to the team’s recent success, especially on Matthews’ wing, with 47 points (nine goals, 38 assists) in 80 games. There’s a good chance he could play through his injuries; but why chance it right now when rest might be a better plan?

Item 3: Line Combinations and Defensive Pairings

During yesterday’s practice, the starting line combinations and defensive pairings were set for tonight’s game.

Forward Line Combinations

Line Number Left Wing Center Right Wing First Line Tyler Bertuzzi Auston Matthews Mitch Marner Second Line Matthew Knies John Tavares William Nylander Third Line Nick Robertson Pontus Holmberg Noah Gregor Fourth Line Connor Dewar David Kampf Ryan Reaves

Notes: If Matthews is going to pot his 70th goal tonight, there’s a good chance it will be on an assist from Mitch Marner. With Domi out, Marner is back on Matthews’ right wing. Second, Domi’s absence moves William Nylander to the second line . The debate between Ryan Reaves and Nick Robertson is on hold as both will play tonight in the team’s bottom six. Noah Gregor starts tonight on the right side of the third line. He should work hard to make a case for his inclusion in the postseason lineup.

Defensive Pairings

Defensive Pairing Left Side Right Side First Pairing Morgan Rielly Ilya Lyubushkin Second Pairing Simon Benoit Jake McCabe Third Pairing Joel Edmundson Timothy Liljegren

Notes: Defensively, Morgan Rielly and Ilya Lyubushkin make up the first pairing, while Simon Benoit will skate alongside Jake McCabe on the second pairing. (It’s good to see McCabe return after taking a puck to the face in the last game.) The third pairing will consist of Joel Edmundson and Timothy Liljegren, providing a mix of experience and youth on the blue line. Mark Giordano and Conor Timmins will sit this game out.

As noted, Woll will be the starter tonight.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

All eyes will be on Matthews tonight as he seeks number 70. He’s currently on an impressive eight-game goal streak, ironically tying him with Florida’s Sam Reinhart for the league’s longest streak this season. Should he hit the milestone, he would join an elite group of NHL legends, including Wayne Gretzky (four times), Brett Hull (three times), Mario Lemieux (twice), and Phil Esposito, Jari Kurri, Teemu Selanne, Alex Mogilny, and Bernie Nicholls (once each).

Matthews stands on the brink of etching his name into hockey history. Here’s a list of NHL players who have scored 70 or more goals in a single season, along with the number of goals they scored and the season in which they scored them.

Wayne Gretzky 92 goals (1981-82) Wayne Gretzky 87 goals (1983-84) Brett Hull 86 goals (1990-91) Mario Lemieux 85 goals (1988-89) Alex Mogilny 76 goals (1992-93) Teemu Selanne 76 goals (1992-93) Phil Esposito 76 goals (1970-71) Wayne Gretzky 73 goals (1984-85) Brett Hull 72 goals (1989-90) Jari Kurri 71 goals (1984-85) Wayne Gretzky 71 goals (1982-83) Brett Hull 70 goals (1991-92) Bernie Nicholls 70 goals (1988-89) Mario Lemieux 70 goals (1987-88)

No one has scored 70 goals in the NHL since the 1992-1993 season, and the last players to hit that mark were Mogilny and Selanne, who scored an astonishing 76 goals in that same season—now 31 years ago—well before Matthews was born. Matthews, known for his composed approach, emphasized consistency in his game, stating, “My process is the same every night. When you overthink things and want it too much, things usually don’t go your way.”