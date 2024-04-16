Blue Jackets Hope to End 2023-24 Season With Positive Vibes

Welcome to Game 82. For the Columbus Blue Jackets, it means the end of their 2023-24 season. It also means starting to look forward to better days after a tough season for many.

As for the game itself against the Carolina Hurricanes, it means absolutely nothing in the standings. The Blue Jackets will finish in 29th place no matter what happens. The Hurricanes will play the New York Islanders in round one of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. However in other aspects, Tuesday’s Game 82 will carry significant meaning. In one aspect, the team very much wants to end the season the right way and send their fans home with the feeling of a win.

Importance of Good Ending

We will have plenty of time this offseason to discuss the various issues around the Blue Jackets. But for one Tuesday night, they have a chance to end the season with good vibes going into a huge offseason.

Head coach Pascal Vincent spoke about the importance of this aspect. He admitted talking to the team about ending the right way if at all possible.

“It’s huge,” Vincent said. “And if a coach can guarantee a win, we’re not there yet. But what I can tell you is the mindset at practice, if you were here at practice yesterday, the guys were flying and we told them we’re gonna do it right until the last day. And the message was, we’re gonna do it right for us. Next year has started already. We evaluate the character of the people, but most importantly, it’s giving our fans something to cheer about. And they need to see that we’re gonna finish the season right. What I mean is we’re gonna compete. At this point, that’s what I expect from my team.”

The Hurricanes will be sitting many of their regulars on Tuesday. It remains to be seen how the game will go. But other things are happening that will make the night memorable.

Brindley’s Debut

Just one day after signing his ELC, Gavin Brindley is in the Blue Jackets’ lineup Tuesday and will start with Justin Danforth. Coach Vincent also said Brindley will see power-play time.

Brindley spoke to the media after the optional skate. He will have many friends and family at the game as well as several of his Michigan teammates. They will be making the trip to Columbus.

Gavin Brindley makes his NHL debit Tuesday night. (Michigan Photography)

Brindley said he took a couple of days after Michigan was eliminated to think about his decision of turning pro or staying school. He said he would have been happy with either option. He ultimately decided turning pro was the right time. His ELC starting now certainly helps in that regard as a new contract would come sooner. He then said he thought he was ready to turn pro.

Brindley also admitted talking to his good friend Adam Fantilli almost daily. Fantilli kept Brindley in the loop about what was going on. There was one thing in particular that Fantilli shared with Brindley that stood out. The fans.

“That was one of the things Adam says all the time is the fans and the city is unbelievable,” Brindley said. “I haven’t been here too much, just development camp last year and came to watch an exhibition game. Yeah, he said the fans, everyone is so passionate about it. It’s such a good situation to walk into.”

Brindley’s debut will provide a small glimpse into the future of what these Blue Jackets will eventually look like.

Rimer’s Last Game

Tuesday will mark the final game in the legendary career of broadcaster Jeff Rimer. At the end of Vincent’s press conference, the coach made an offer to Rimer.

“I want you to announce the starting lineup tonight,” Vincent said.

The moment clearly caught Rimer off guard. But after a moment, he said “I’d be honored.” He will be in the Blue Jackets’ locker room for the moment. It’s the perfect way to send him into the next chapter of his life.

Thanks for the great memories I will cherish forever! I am honored grateful and privileged to be part of the greatest people and sport there is! pic.twitter.com/2rSbUMwnM8 — Jeff Rimer (@jrimercbj) April 16, 2024

Rimer has heard from many people including some folks from back in his Florida Panthers’ days. It will be a very emotional night for him. Bally’s will air “Rimer’s Last Shift” at both 6 P.M. and then again at 10 P.M. looking back at his biggest moments. Tears will likely be shed. It is his day. He deserves everything he’s getting and then some.

