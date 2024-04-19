17 Blue Jackets’ Thoughts From End of Season Media Day

The Columbus Blue Jackets held their end of season media availability on Wednesday at Nationwide Arena. A total of 16 players and head coach Pascal Vincent took to the podium to address their thoughts going into an offseason full of intrigue with the possibility of many changes coming.

We will have all spring and summer to go over everything. For now, we will share 17 takeaways from the availabilities. That represents one takeaway for each player as well as one takeaway from coach Vincent. While a lot of the standard stuff you’d expect to hear at this kind of presser was said, there were some interesting things that stood out.

17 Takeaways

Vincent Wants to Stay

Coach Vincent was asked about his future and if he wants to see things through. He made it crystal clear what his feelings are. But he also understands the final decision doesn’t rest with him.

“I control what I control,” Vincent said. “And I really want to be here. I think this team is on the verge of if we do it right, we can be quite successful for years. The goal is not to make the playoffs. The goal is to make the playoffs every year, to put yourself in a position to make the playoffs every year and then to be successful in the playoffs. Do I want to be here? 100%, and more than that, this city is amazing. The fans are amazing. We have the support. We have the tools. We have the resources we need in order to be successful. Do I wanna be here? Yeah, I wanna be here bad.”

Pascal Vincent wants to be the Blue Jackets’ head coach badly. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Vincent believes the Blue Jackets are turning the corner. With everything on the team under evaluation, it remains to be seen who will be the head coach on Day 1. Vincent could certainly be there. But it’s too early to say anything definitively.

Johnson Feels Good & Confident

Kent Johnson had successful shoulder surgery done in Colorado. He says he feels good going into this offseason. There’s a chance he could even hit the ice soon.

“I’m feeling great,” Johnson said. “Everything’s moving along really well so far. So I’m really feeling good about it. I’m going to meet with the doctors who did the surgery. Hopefully get back on the ice pretty soon. I’m feeling good about it.”

Johnson also said going into this offseason feels different than last season. “I think every year is gonna be a little different, bring different challenges. Yeah, it feels different now for sure.”

Boqvist Changing Number

The number 27. In Blue Jackets circles, that seems to be a cursed number. That is the number Adam Boqvist wears. But that seems to be coming to an end. He admitted a number change will be coming.

“I think I’m gonna change number as well,” Boqvist said. “I’ve seen yes, a little bit on Twitter. So I think if the management approve it, I’m changing number.”

He was asked what number it would be. “I think that’s will be a surprise.”

Sillinger Better Mentally

Cole Sillinger’s third year showed much improvement in his overall game. It was especially noticeable in the second half of the season. He deserved more ice time. He even saw some time as the team’s top center. What has helped him to this improvement?

“I think just the mental side of everything,” Sillinger said. “Just understanding more about the game and the way you need to play, the way you need to prepare…When you have those little dips or moments you’re not feeling great or the pucks not going your way, to be able to stop it and reset versus letting it drag on. I feel like that’s a big difference from my first couple of years to this year.”

Gaudreau Committed to Columbus

Two years into a seven year deal and no more than 64 points in the standings will lead to some wild speculation. Johnny Gaudreau not only cast all that aside, he reaffirmed his commitment to the Blue Jackets.

“Hockey wise, it’s been tough. Outside of hockey, we love it,” Gaudreau said. “Love the city. Love being here. It’s a special place. But the hockey part. It’s been tough. So hopefully we can turn this thing around. The second half of the season, I thought we did some really good things as a team. I have five more years here so hopefully we’d like to build something here and try to make it back to the playoffs and do some special things here.”

Kuraly’s Strong Words

Sean Kuraly has been with a team in the Boston Bruins that has a culture of winning and success. Why hasn’t that happened with the Blue Jackets to this point? He dropped a very thoughtful quote about it.

“It’s like a machine,” Kuraly said. “It’s hard to start and it’s hard to stop no matter who’s coming in and who’s going out. And it takes a hell of a lot of work to get it going and build it. It takes less to keep it going than it does to start it. And that’s what (the Bruins) got there. We’ve got a ton of work in front of us. There’s no secret there. The consistent results come from consistent actions. Each day you got to take a step.”

Olivier Overcame Tough Season

Mathieu Olivier had an up and down season. He was healthy scratched a lot. But when he got his chance, he made an impact on the team with his physicality. He also chipped in some production at times. It still made for a tough season for him.

“There’s always something to prove,” Olivier said. “I feel like all the way to the end, it’s Game 82, both teams are really playing for something meaningful you could say. But my approach was always to come in and prove something everyday. I think the injury I sustained last summer played a big role in that. That really makes a difference.”

Was tons of fun having Mathieu Olivier on with us earlier today.



He’s a tough customer, but could he take down four podcasters? pic.twitter.com/q4SKHmPVPo — Dylan Tyrer (@DylanTyrer) April 18, 2024

But Olivier’s fight with Matt Rempe and other tough customers around the NHL, he did prove something. He can bring energy to his team at key moments. He overcame different challenges in order to do so.

Gudbranson’s Career Season

This will go lost in everything that happened this season. But Erik Gudbranson had a career offensive season for the Blue Jackets. His 20 assists and 26 points were new career highs. His six goals tied a career high. He admitted putting some thought into this.

“Sometimes, the best defensive play you can make is making the correct offensive play,” Gudbranson said. “Just playing 200 feet away from your net. You have to have the ability to do that in the offensive zone as well as the defensive zone. My play with the puck, puck decisions, making sure I make the right play helped me out this year.”

Werenski Becoming Bigger Leader

One of the biggest stories coming into the season was how Zach Werenski would fare coming off major shoulder surgery. He responded with career offensive numbers. But he knows there’s so much more to do too. He is becoming one of the go-to leaders within the Blue Jackets’ locker room.

“It falls on us, the players,” Werenski said. “It’s all we can control is our offseason and what we’re gonna do and how we’re gonna prepare for next year. And you know, it starts now. If we’re gonna take the next step, we all have to be on the same page this summer and that’s putting our work in and being ready for next season.”

Nylander’s Opportunity

One of the bright spots of the season was the late emergence of Alex Nylander. He was acquired for Emil Bemstrom. Although the Blue Jackets will not get a third rounder now, they hope that it’s just the start for him and what he can do with the team.

“From the day I came here, everybody made me feel really comfortable and gave me a huge opportunity that I’m really thankful for,” Nylander said. “I got to play and really play my game too. It was awesome. But it’s been a lot of fun and it’s been amazing since I got here.”

Severson Vows He’ll Be Better

Damon Severson came to a new team in the Blue Jackets after signing a massive eight-year deal in the offseason. He got off to a low start but settled in as the season wore on. He says knows he needs a better start next season.

“I definitely had a slow start personally on the ice,” Severson said. “I definitely have to have a better start this coming year. There was a lot of things that happened throughout our season but the adjustment was more on the ice. Once I got accustomed to things, I started playing much better.”

Provorov’s Keys to Health

Who was the only Blue Jacket to appear in all 82 games? It was Ivan Provorov. The only games he’s missed was due to Covid-19 protocols. What is his secret to success?

“I think it’s a lot of work in the summer. Offseason’s important,” Provorov said. “You’re trying to get your strength and build enough juice for yourself to go all year to not have those moments when you’re fatiguing when you can get hurt. I think mentally, you as a player battle through a lot. It’s not like you go 80, 82 games in a row without playing a game where you’re hurt or not 100%. A lot of preparation in the offseason, a lot of preparation before practices and before games helps you be there for the team every game.”

Merzlikins Admits Being Misunderstood at Times

Elvis Merzlikins has had quite the season. From injuries to up and down play to a trade request that wasn’t, his future is up in the air pending a new general manager. He was asked an interesting question. Does he sometimes feel misunderstood after he speaks? He opened up about that.

“I get that a lot,” Merzlikins said. “Sometimes I come home and I’m like, gosh, what did I say? I remember talking to Brad Larsen once. He almost jumped over the table and killed me because I said the wrong words that I really didn’t know what exactly was actually meant in English language. So it happens sometimes, but I’m learning from that. Sometimes yes, I maybe express myself wrong or I send a message in a wrong way. Then when there’s an explanation it’s a completely different story of what I’m saying and then the person gets it.”

Elvis Merzlikins says he is misunderstood at times. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

This explains why there was some confusion over if an actual trade request was made.

Tarasov Believes He’s Ready for More

Daniil Tarasov shrugged off a slow start due to injuries and showed flashes of what he can be eventually. He believed he’s ready to assume a role as a number one.

“Yeah. I mean if I do the same kind of thing consistently the same job, don’t think too much about the results and just try to enjoy the game and the shots come to you,” Tarasov said.

Fantilli Reflects on Winning Culture

Adam Fantilli’s season was cut short literally. He suffered from a skate cut and was almost ready to return. But keeping him out while less than 100% was the right move. He is a player who is used to winning. I asked him what it takes to build a winning culture in his mind?

“I think the closest teams win,” Fantilli said. “That’s what I’ve learned throughout my short amount of time and playing with guys over 20 years old. Even at Michigan, we were always told the closest teams win. So trying to be as close as a team. When we’re on the road, it’s really good to be around each other and love each other and want to be around each other and make each other better. So to be as close as we can in the locker room and want to push each other better, I think that’s what builds a winning culture.”

Marchenko Admits Season Was Hard on Him

Kirill Marchenko was able to replicate his goal scoring total from last season. But this season was still hard on him. He saw some limited ice time. He was even scratched once. He admitted this wore on him some.

“Second season, not easy for me and I think for every player in their second season was tough,” Marchenko said. “But it’s not the best season, not a great season. Normally I can be better in the season for sure.”

Marchenko deferred to coach Vincent when asked about the ice time and healthy scratches. He called those coach’s decisions. “I know me and I know myself what I can do best for my game. Sometimes it works. Sometimes it doesn’t.”

Despite the challenges, Marchenko has a pair of 20-goal seasons under his belt and will look for much more in the coming seasons. The question will be what kind of upside does he have? And will he put in the work to unlock that upside?

Stay tuned throughout the offseason as we’ll dive in depth into these players and how they will fit on the Blue Jackets down the road.