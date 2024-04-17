Trent Frederic Is Boston Bruins’ 7th Player Award Winner

Forward Trent Frederic was announced as the winner of the 2023-24 Boston Bruins 7th Player Award before the team’s final home game of the season against the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday.

Frederic is the 55th recipient of the trophy, which is chosen by fan vote, and he also received $5,000 for the charity of his choice. The announcement was made at TD Garden by New England Sports Network’s Bruins play-by-play announcer Jack Edwards, who went public with his retirement earlier in the day. NESN sponsors the award each year.

For the final time Jack Edwards presents the NESN 7th player award. This years winner: Trent Frederic. pic.twitter.com/kmpX2cX5Rp — Bruins Daily (@BruinsDaily) April 16, 2024

It’s been a season in which Frederic has taken the next step in the development of his career, and his play has meant more to the Bruins’ success than in seasons past. He is among the team leaders in many categories — (fourth in even strength goals, 16; fourth in even-strength points, 38; third in penalty minutes, 67). He also leads the team in hits with 200, and, at 6-foot-3 and 203 pounds, that physical presence is partly the continuation of the franchise’s identity and is also an important factor as the Bruins enter the Stanley Cup Playoffs at home on Saturday.

The first-round draft pick (29th overall) in 2016 started with the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL) and made his first steady impact with the parent team in 2020-21. Against Ottawa, he suited up and played in his 280th career game. In his 279 previous games, he has 47 goals and 47 assists for 94 points and has averaged 12:07 of ice time per game.

Trent Frederic, Boston Bruins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

While playing mostly at right wing this season, Frederic has a career-high 18 goals, 22 assists, and 40 points and is averaging 13:44 of ice time while playing with a large cast of interchangeable players on the third line. In addition, he’s been a valuable member of the penalty-kill unit, and he can be slotted at center if needed. Points-wise, Frederic was more of a contributor in the first half of the season. Since the All-Star break, he has just four goals and seven assists for 11 points.

Many Fans on X Thought Danton Heinen Was Deserving

Among the other Bruins who had a legitimate shot at the award were left wing Danton Heinen (one of the NHL’s Masterton Trophy candidates) and center Morgan Geekie. Heinen was viewed by many B’s fans as the favorite. One of a bunch of examples of that sentiment by the Boston faithful on X is below.

Trent Frederic wins the 7th player award



SHOCKED it wasn’t Heinen wow #NHLBruins — Michael Sullivan (@_MikeSullivan) April 16, 2024

Frederic’s name joins a list of 7th Player Award winners since 1969. Some of the previous award winners went on to become Bruins legends, including Terry O’Reilly, Rick Middleton, Ray Bourque, Cam Neely, Tim Thomas, Tuukka Rask, and David Krejci. Ed Westfall, who enjoyed an 18-year NHL career, was the first recipient in 1969. Two Bruins current Bruins stars, captain Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak, were named 7th Player twice.

