Projected Lineups for the Blackhawks vs Golden Knights – 4/16/24

The Chicago Blackhawks face the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLACKHAWKS (23-52-5) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (44-28-8)
10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN360, TVAS
Blackhawks projected lineup
Nick Foligno — Connor Bedard — Philipp Kurashev
Lukas Reichel — Andreas Athanasiou — Ryan Donato
Jason Dickinson — Frank Nazar — Joey Anderson
Landon Slaggert — Tyler Johnson — Taylor Raddysh
Alex Vlasic — Seth Jones
Jaycob Megna — Kevin Korchinski
Jarred Tinordi — Connor Murphy
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Colin Blackwell, Ethan Del Mastro, MacKenzie Entwistle, Nikita Zaitsev
Injured: Reese Johnson (concussion)
Status report
- The Blackhawks will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 4-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday, including Mrazek starting after he made 30 saves.
Latest for THW:
- Blackhawks Weren’t That Bad at Home, Despite Being a Lottery Team
- Blackhawks’ Frank Nazar Scores First NHL Goal
- Blackhawks’ Frank Nazar to Make His NHL Debut
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Jonathan Marchessault
Paul Cotter — Tomas Hertl — Pavel Dorofeyev
Brett Howden — William Karlsson — Michael Amadio
Jonas Rondbjerg — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar
Noah Hanifin — Nicolas Hague
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Zach Whitecloud — Alec Martinez
Logan Thompson
Adin Hill
Scratched: Ben Hutton
Injured: William Carrier (undisclosed), Anthony Mantha (undisclosed), Alex Pietrangelo (illness), Chandler Stephenson (undisclosed), Mark Stone (lacerated spleen)
Status report
- Stephenson and Mantha, each a forward, is day to day.
- Amadio will enter the lineup after being a healthy scratch the past two games.
- Rondbjerg was recalled from Henderson of the American Hockey League on Tuesday.
- Martinez returns after two games as a healthy scratch.
- Thompson and Hill will alternate starts for the fifth straight game.
Latest for THW:
- Golden Knights Cap Off Eventful Week With Playoff Spot
- Projected Lineups for the Avalanche vs Golden Knights – 4/14/24
- Phil Kessel – Biography