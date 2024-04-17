Projected Lineups for the Blackhawks vs Golden Knights – 4/16/24

The Chicago Blackhawks face the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN360, TVAS

Blackhawks projected lineup

Nick Foligno — Connor Bedard — Philipp Kurashev

Lukas Reichel — Andreas Athanasiou — Ryan Donato

Jason Dickinson — Frank Nazar — Joey Anderson

Landon Slaggert — Tyler Johnson — Taylor Raddysh

Alex Vlasic — Seth Jones

Jaycob Megna — Kevin Korchinski

Jarred Tinordi — Connor Murphy

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Colin Blackwell, Ethan Del Mastro, MacKenzie Entwistle, Nikita Zaitsev

Injured: Reese Johnson (concussion)

Status report

The Blackhawks will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 4-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday, including Mrazek starting after he made 30 saves.

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Jonathan Marchessault

Paul Cotter — Tomas Hertl — Pavel Dorofeyev

Brett Howden — William Karlsson — Michael Amadio

Jonas Rondbjerg — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar

Noah Hanifin — Nicolas Hague

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Zach Whitecloud — Alec Martinez

Logan Thompson

Adin Hill

Scratched: Ben Hutton

Injured: William Carrier (undisclosed), Anthony Mantha (undisclosed), Alex Pietrangelo (illness), Chandler Stephenson (undisclosed), Mark Stone (lacerated spleen)

Status report

Stephenson and Mantha, each a forward, is day to day.

Amadio will enter the lineup after being a healthy scratch the past two games.

Rondbjerg was recalled from Henderson of the American Hockey League on Tuesday.

Martinez returns after two games as a healthy scratch.

Thompson and Hill will alternate starts for the fifth straight game.

