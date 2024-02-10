Blackhawks’ Vlasic Removing Doubt With Strong Rookie Season

“I think they’re going to be studs, both of them.” Rockford IceHogs head coach Anders Sorensen said this quote about defensemen Alex Vlasic and Isaak Phillips in April. This statement carried weight as a couple of prospects whom Chicago Blackhawks fans were high on.

When coaches say things like this about any player, you know it’s something you want to keep in your back pocket because coaches see what fans don’t. Now, 10 months later, this quote seems pertinent, especially to Alex Vlasic, as he flew under the radar and came out with a bang as one of the team’s best as a 22-year-old rookie. Even better? He flipped the script on criticisms that have followed him since he got drafted. Let’s take a look back at how this came to be.

Growing from College to Chicago

When Vlasic was drafted in the second round (43rd overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft, a consensus was built around him. Most scouts agreed that he had the build of a modern NHL defenseman (6-foot-6, 217 pounds). But the downsides to his game at the time were that he contributed little offense, needed to add more physicality to his game, and strengthen his puck-moving abilities.

Back in 2020, while at Boston University, Vlasic mentioned he was focusing on his shot and speed, and each year brought something new. When he spoke to Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times in 2022, he talked about embracing more of a physical role after his coaches told him to “trust his skating, size, and reach.” Vlasic stated, “Ever since then, I haven’t looked back. I started to play more physically, and with every game that goes by, I gain more and more confidence.”

What stands out is how he became a picturesque defenseman during his junior season. As assistant general manager of player development, Mark Eaton said he matured in his game and explained how Vlasic took on a leadership role during his junior year. Vlasic was the alternate captain and played in all situations, playing 20 minutes a night. Eaton stated how having that experience was valuable for his development. (from ‘What newly-signed defensive prospect Alex Vlasic can bring to Blackhawks – The Athletic – 03/18/2022).

After his junior year, he jumped to the NHL in March 2022, where he played 15 games to get his feet wet. Now, he has taken on a similar role with the Blackhawks as he did with Boston.

Breakout Year With the Blackhawks

After his NHL debut, he spent most of last season with the Rockford IceHogs, where he was a first to second-pairing defenseman. He helped them achieve a playoff berth with the same mantra of playing in all situations, and he appeared in six games with the Blackhawks last year. Fast forward to this season with the Blackhawks, he went from being a defenseman with promise to one that is now on everyone’s radar. He leads the defense, being a plus-3. He is second on the team in ice time behind his d-partner Seth Jones, averaging 21:24 minutes a night. He is also third-best in the league amongst NHL defensemen with 41 takeaways; Cale Makar and Jaccob Slavin are numbers one and two, respectively. Pretty good company!

Vlasic is also second on the team in blocked shots (88), 12th in hits (37), and is second-best for the Hawks’ blueliners with 11 points in 46 games. Moreover, his takeaway-to-giveaway ratio is 41 to 29, which shows his reliability on defense. It’s not easy for a rookie to come in and be a top-defense pairing on a last-place team that gives up the fourth-most goals per game in the NHL (3.5 goals against). As head coach Luke Richardson said recently, “He does pretty much everything well.”

When Vlasic was drafted, he considered himself a shutdown defenseman, but his playing time at Boston and his elevated role in Chicago seemingly improved his game. He stated, “A year ago, at the start of the year in Rockford, that was my goal [to be a really good shutdown defenseman]. And then I slowly started to be able to do things offensively, and I was like, ‘Hey, maybe I could be a good two-way, guy.’ It’s kind of cool to see the progression from there, mentally, for me. I don’t see myself as just a shutdown guy anymore. That’s definitely my primary strength, and that’s what I’m going to be best at, but I don’t want to limit myself. I want to project myself as high as I can be in the future so I can work toward that goal.” (from ‘Blackhawks’ Alex Vlasic takes a huge leap forward- just a hop, skip and a jump from home’ – The Athletic – 11/22/2023).

With Vlasic, I notice that he does not play a flashy game whatsoever. He has a big presence, but he doesn’t stand out in the ways you would think. If he makes mistakes, they’re not incredibly noticeable, but when he makes a good play, it’s apparent, primarily due to his “long reach” that pundits have pointed out as a strength from the beginning. It looks impressive when he uses his stride and long stick to break up plays or even breakaways because of how fast it comes together. It makes him fun to watch, even when you aren’t directly looking for him on the ice. He quietly does his job, being a quarterback on the top power-play unit, penalty kill, and in all situations. It seems like second nature to him from his college days.

From Vlasic’s Critics to Present Success

When talking about how much his game has evolved, reflecting on what was said about him before his NHL debut is intriguing. (from ‘What newly-signed defensive prospect Alex Vlasic can bring to Blackhawks – The Athletic – 03/18/2022)



According to The Athletic, NHL scouts have said, “I don’t think he made much progress from his sophomore to junior seasons. He’s still got a ways to go. His reach is his best asset, and his ability to move pucks is the biggest area of concern. I wouldn’t expect any offense, but if things can come along, he should be able to be a bottom-pair, defense-first guy.”

Scott Wheeler of The Athletic, shared in part, “I do have concerns about some of his softer skills and the sloppiness that they may produce at the NHL level, though. Ultimately, nobody has ever been confused about what he is. He’s a defensive defenseman who plays hard, leads by example, makes the simple play, and will cut his teeth as a bottom-pairing, penalty-killing type if he makes it. I suspect I’m a little lower on his upside than the Blackhawks are, though – where they drafted him and the move to sign him certainly indicate that, at least.”

Now, the quotes on Vlasic’s game look much different as he is awing his teammates and the Blackhawks’ organization.

Seth Jones stated, “You can see the steps that he’s taken. He’s not shy with the puck. He tries different things. He looks guys off – he’s got that ability too. He’s only going to get better. It’s unbelievable.”

Connor Murphy chimed in, “He’s been amazing every game.”

General manager Kyle Davidson said, “Alex has been dynamite. He’s stepped up and he’s had a hell of a year. Really happy with his progression.”

Lastly, even coach Richardson compared his skating and energy conservation to 24-year-old Dallas Stars’ defenseman Miro Heiskanen, one of the most dynamic defensemen in the league and a hopeful Norris Trophy candidate.

Overall, Vlasic’s game is like an onion: it has a lot of layers, and he is playing with so much confidence, a trait he has never lost since college. He may never be an offensive wiz like Quinn Hughes, but he is capable of more, which is exciting. He has shown crisp, long-range passes this season, has had some breakaways, and a goal against the New York Rangers on Feb. 9. He could also show more physicality in the future.

He is certainly having fun and impressing himself, which he noted. The hometown kid from Wilmette, Illinois, playing top minutes in an unsung hero role; what’s not to like?

He’s still young and has more to prove, but he could be a top-pairing defenseman for the foreseeable future. He will be a restricted free agent with arbitration rights at the end of the season. Assumptions vary on what his contract could look like, whether it is short-term or long-term. Either way, he is a lock to get re-signed and is upping his payday with every game.

And for the initial criticisms? Well, he and the Blackhawks certainly have had the last laugh. His Boston University coach, Albie O’Connell, said, “The sky is the limit for him. I don’t want to say he is a unicorn, but he is very different than a lot of other guys.”

Pairing that with what Sorensen said early on about how he would be a stud, the early doubts have been silenced as he gets better and stronger. Vlasic is much more than just a penalty-killing, defensive defenseman. The Blackhawks were right to listen to the upside, and knowing what he could be down the line makes their future even brighter.

A stud, indeed.