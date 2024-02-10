Oilers’ Have A Tough Road Ahead To The Stanley Cup

In life, you can be a glass-is-half-empty kind of person or a glass-is-half-full. You can also just be a realist, and that’s important if you’re a fan of the Edmonton Oilers. When the Oilers’ 16-game unbeaten streak was snapped by the Vegas Golden Knights 3-1 on February 6, you have to believe that they have some work ahead of them to improve. That game was a litmus test for where the Oilers are and who they are, and as well as the Oilers played in defeat they still need to get better.

There Are No Easy Games in the NHL Anymore

Back when the Oilers were routinely winning Stanley Cups in the 1980s, you could look at their regular season schedule and mark off all the free spaces on their bingo card. Not anymore. The Oilers had to dig deep just to beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-3 on February 9, and with 35 more games to play down the stretch, there won’t be any gimmes.

Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by David Becker/NHLI via Getty Images)

In fact, teams are now gunning for the Oilers, and they literally have to be at their absolute best every game, whether they’re playing a first-place team or a bottom dweller. (From: “Tychkowski: ‘Oilers have a target on their backs and Vegas can’t wait for a shot’, Edmonton Journal, 02/04/24)

The Road Out of the NHL’s Western Conference Won’t Be Easy

When the Oilers put together their amazing 16-game unbeaten streak this December and January, many fans had visions of grandeur in their heads. This could be the year. It could be, but when you look at where the Oilers are right now in the Western Conference standings, they have five teams ahead of them: the Vancouver Canucks and Golden Knights in the Pacific, and the Dallas Stars, Colorado Avalanche, and Winnipeg Jets in the Central. Any and all of these teams present a tough challenge, and if I were a betting man, I’d imagine that any series involving the Oilers and one of these teams would likely go six or seven games in a playoff series.

What do the Oilers Need to Improve Down the Stretch?

The Oilers have 28 days until the NHL Trade Deadline to make some important evaluations and decisions. You can almost count on the fact that Oilers Oilers CEO of Hockey Operations, Jeff Jackson, and General Manager, Ken Holland, will be laying it all on the line on or before the March 8 deadline. Who in the organization will stay? Who will go? Will the Oilers unload draft picks and prospects such as Philip Broberg and Olivier Rodrigue, who are currently shining for the Oilers’ American Hockey League affiliate, the Bakersfield Condors? Both look NHL-ready ready, but how much are the Oilers willing to sacrifice the future for a shot at glory this season? I know many fans believe you have to be all in because Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are in their prime. But maybe they still have more to learn and improve as they mature. Perhaps this isn’t their prime yet.

Related: Oilers May Face Dilemma to Keep or Trade Olivier Rodrigue

Latest News & Highlight

With goaltenders seemingly in short supply around the NHL this season, you have to wonder if a team would be willing to take a chance on trading for veteran Jack Campbell. His numbers have steadily improved down in Bakersfield, and it looks like his confidence is coming back. He might be ready for a fresh start in another market. If Holland could pull off a deal to have another team take Campbell and most or all of his $5 million cap hit, that might be a sure sign that providence is with the Oilers this season. Who knows, crazier things have happened. Who would’ve predicted the Oilers would’ve picked up Chris Pronger for the 2005-06 NHL season?

The Oilers Still Have Some Holes to Fill. But Not Much.

The Oilers still have some holes to fill. But not much. The Oilers’ wish list for the stretch run would probably be to add another veteran defenceman, maybe a strong utility forward who could play center and the wing. Are they still looking at a solid number two goaltender to backstop starter Stuart Skinner? Calvin Pickard is currently playing outstanding hockey as the Oilers’ number two goalie at the moment. He’s posting great numbers, riding a five-game winning streak, hasn’t lost since December 16, and is making a genuine case to stay with the Oilers for the rest of the year and into the playoffs.

Calvin Pickard, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

Chemistry-wise, Pickard is well-liked in the Oilers dressing room, and another factor not often talked about is that he looks like he’s improved his game. Could that be from practicing against some of the best players in the NHL? Don’t rule that out. I’m slowly starting to believe that a goaltending trio of Skinner, Pickard, and Rodrigue could provide the Oilers with the playoff depth they need. The only question that remains about Pickard is how would he fare against better opponents? He often faces a weaker team in his starts, but as alluded to, there are no easy games in the NHL anymore, so that may not matter.

Any Predictions for the Oilers?

Most fans know that it’s not going to be easy for the Oilers as the schedule heads towards Spring. Are they good enough to advance one round or win 16 games in the postseason to claim the Stanley Cup? They certainly look motivated, are well coached, and look like they’ve matured. Is that enough for this team to finally win it all after 34 years of waiting? I can’t wait to find out.