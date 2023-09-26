Blackhawks’ Defenseman Alex Vlasic Ready to Shine

It’s going to be a very interesting season for the Chicago Blackhawks. In the 2022-23 campaign, new management was in full teardown mode. Which just so happened to land them the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, Connor Bedard. The organization has also been in the process of building up their prospect pool, many of which will be ready to join the team in the next year or so.

This season the organization will walk the fine line of developing their talented young players while also attempting to procure yet another high draft pick. It’s the balance of being better, but not too much better. Either way, some prospects will receive the invaluable experience of getting their feet wet in the NHL. One such player is defenseman Alex Vlasic. Let’s discuss Vlasic’s background, as well as what he could bring to the table this season.

Vlasic’s Start in the Hockey World

Vlasic hails for the Chicago area, as he grew up in the suburb of Wilmette. He rooted for the Blackhawks growing up, idolizing defenseman Duncan Keith. He started playing hockey at the age of three with the Wilmette Braves, and then moved on to play with the Chicago Young Americans and the Chicago Mission. While with the Mission, he committed to play with Boston University at the collegiate level. Vlasic was thought of as a top-five draft pick in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), but he was recruited to play in the U.S. National Team Development Program. He played there for two seasons.

Alex Vlasic with the U.S. National Development Program. (Hickling Images)

Right before he started with Boston, Vlasic was selected 43rd overall by the Blackhawks in the 2019 NHL Draft. You can only imagine how thrilled he was to be selected by his hometown team.

It’s literally a dream come true, especially being drafted by my hometown team … I’m a hometown kid playing for his hometown team. My friends (from Chicago) are pretty pumped about it. (From ‘Prospect Alex Vlasic, a 6-foot-6 Wilmette native, is ready for a bigger challenge with the Chicago Blackhawks’, The Chicago Tribune – 3/17/22)

Vlasic went on to play for Boston University for three seasons, from 2019-2022. There, he established himself as one of the best defensive defenseman in the conference. He was known for being an elite skater, especially considering how big he was (currently listed as 6-foot-six and 199 pounds). He also learned how to use his long reach to better protect the puck. In the 2021-22 season, the young defenseman led the team with 51 blocked shots and a career-high seven assists for eight points.

Latest News & Highlight

Blackhawks High on Vlasic Early

The Blackhawks’ organization and Vlasic made a somewhat difficult decision that he leave Boston University a year early so he could start his professional career. They felt he was ready. Vlasic signed his entry-level contract on Mar. 15, 2022. Four days later, on Mar. 19, he joined the Blackhawks for 15 games at the end of yet another unsuccessful campaign for the club. Vlasic made the most of his time, registering his first NHL goal and assist, along with 16 blocked shots, 15 hits and five takeaways while averaging 14:19 minutes of ice time. It was a good way to get his feet wet in the NHL.

The Chicago Blackhawks gave their 43rd overall pick in the 2019 draft a sniff of the NHL with 15 games at the end of the 2021-22 campaign. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

In the 2022-23 season Vlasic was played mostly with the Rockford IceHogs, where he became one of their most trusted defensive players. In 56 games, the blueliner contributed two goals and 17 assists, all while playing heavy minutes 5-on-5 and on the power play. He also added five helpers in five playoff contests.

He additionally made six appearances with the Blackhawks last season, also at the end of their campaign. There, he mostly lined up alongside Connor Murphy on the second defensive pairing. He didn’t look at all out of place, registering one assist along with nine blocked shots, five hits and five takeaways.

What Vlasic Brings to the Blackhawks

For all intents and purposes, Vlasic has cemented a spot as a regular player this season for the Blackhawks. They only have four veteran defensemen, that being Seth Jones, Murphy, Jarred Tinordi and Nikita Zaitsev. The remaining spots will likely be filled by young prospects, Vlasic being the oldest at 22 years of age.

Alex Vlasic is anxious to prove he can be an everyday player for the Chicago Blackhawks. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

In my early lines and pairings piece, I had Vlasic penciled in to play on the top defensive pairing with Jones. But so far this preseason, he’s lined up with Zaitsev while Wyatt Kaiser has been in the coveted top pairing spot with Jones. Kaiser is one year younger than Vlasic, and drafted one year later in 2020. The coaching staff might be looking at Kaiser on the top pairing since he has a little bit more of an offensive upside.

Meanwhile, the 2022 seventh NHL pick Kevin Korchinski has been playing with Murphy. But I don’t think 19-year-old Korchinski will be with the Blackhawks long term this season. They’ll likely take the patient approach with their young prospect.

That said, I think this leaves the door wide open for Vlasic. He has a leg up on most of his competition, and I believe this is the season he will stick. According to Corey Pronman of The Athletic,

Vlasic understands how to attack, how to move pucks, when to jump into lanes and how to use his long wingspan to break up plays. I’ve see several occasions where he does a give-and-go off the blueline with his D partner where he pinches after his pass and receives it for a scoring chance. You don’t often see a big man make that play or make a high-end pass through a seam. That is Vlasic at his best, creative puck-mover with solid defense who uses his size to lean on his checks. (From ‘Pronman’s 2019 NHL Draft Board: Top 107 prospects’, The Athletic – 5/21/19)

If Kaiser remains the front-runner to play with Jones, look for Vlasic to line up on the second pairing with Murphy or on the third pairing with either Zaitsev or Tinordi. But I still wouldn’t be surprised if Vlasic winds up in that top spot eventually. This offseason, he worked with skills coach Brian Keane on being more patient and looking for better options with the puck.

I think this summer just puck touch, like at the offensive blue line, not just trying to shovel it back down the wall or shovel it to my D partner, maybe hang onto it and try to get a fake. If not, then I can put it down. At least force myself to try something before I kind of throw it down the wall. (From ‘Blackhawks observations: Connor Bedard, Lukas Reichel steal the show in first scrimmage’, The AthleticCHI – 9/25/23)

It’s good to hear that Vlasic is evolving his game. This is all part of the development process, and it sounds like he’s headed in the right direction. This is his season to shine, and become an everyday player for the Blackhawks.