3 Blackhawks Breakout Candidates for 2023-24

Though the Chicago Blackhawks may still be rebuilding, this season’s on-ice product should be far more watchable than last season’s. Granted, much of that is due to Connor Bedard, but he isn’t the only young player who could make an impact. The Blackhawks have holes on the left side of their defense, meaning prospects could get full-time opportunities. Plus, injuries and/or trades later in the season could open doors at both forward and defense. Let’s discuss three potential breakout candidates with the Blackhawks’ 2023-24 season approaching.

Alex Vlasic

Along with Lukas Reichel, Alex Vlasic may be one of the few current Blackhawks drafted under the previous regime who could stay around long-term. The team took the Chicago area native 43rd overall in 2019, and after three seasons at Boston University, he skated in 15 games with the NHL club to end 2021-22. Last season, Vlasic had a solid campaign with the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Rockford IceHogs, skating in 56 games while posting 19 points (two goals, 17 assists) with a plus-12. He also appeared in six games as a Blackhawk.

Overall, Vlasic looks ready to join the Blackhawks full-time. The team primarily paired him with Connor Murphy last season, and it was one of their few bright spots during the final stretch of games. With Chicago’s lack of veterans on its left side, the two could very well start the season together. Vlasic could also get a spot on the top pairing with Seth Jones, depending on whether Kevin Korchinski starts the season in the NHL.

By no means is Vlasic a complete package. Offensively, he has just four points (one goal, three assists) in 21 NHL games. However, he’s a solid skater, has great size at 6-foot-6, and looked confident in last year’s stint. He could be a good bottom-four, stay-at-home defenseman once the Blackhawks are competitive, and a full season with Murphy or Jones could go a long way for his development. It wouldn’t be surprising if he has a sneaky good first full NHL season.

Isaak Phillips

Isaak Phillips‘ development has been similar to Vlasic’s so far. The 21-year-old has skated in 20 games with the Blackhawks over the last two seasons, 16 of which came in 2022-23. While Phillips spent most of last season with the IceHogs, he had a decent showing at the NHL level, recording five points (one goal, four assists). A fifth-round pick of the 2020 draft, his skating abilities also stood out, and he showed a little more offensive upside compared to Vlasic. Back in April, IceHogs head coach Anders Sorensen complimented his overall development since getting drafted.

Isaak Phillips, Rockford IceHogs (Todd Reicher/Rockford IceHogs)

Now, Phillips’ future with the Blackhawks may be uncertain. Korchinski, Ethan Del Mastro, Nolan Allan, Wyatt Kaiser, and others are in the fold, so it’s hard to project where, if at all, Phillips will fit in when the Blackhawks are competitive. Similar to Vlasic, whether Phillips makes the opening night roster will likely depend on how he performs in training camp and if the team believes Korchinski is ready. If he does exceed expectations, Phillips could be another solid option on the left side, possibly getting the chance to shine in a top-four role.

Lukas Reichel

After skating in 11 games as a Blackhawk in 2021-22, many (myself included) felt Reichel was ready to become a full-time NHLer last season. He had come off a 57-point campaign with the IceHogs, and it looked like he was one of the team’s few positives entering 2022-23. That wasn’t the case, as the Blackhawks decided to start Reichel in the AHL. However, he had a nice showing in 23 games of NHL action over three separate stints, recording 15 points (seven goals, eight assists). That’d be a 53-point pace over a full 82 games.

In hindsight, it looks like the Blackhawks made the right call giving Reichel another go in the AHL. During his first taste of the league two seasons ago, he sometimes looked outmatched due to his size. He has bulked up since, and while he doesn’t have the same superstar potential as Bedard, there’s no reason to think he won’t be a long-term fixture in Chicago’s top-six.

With all due respect to Vlasic and Phillips, who are solid prospects capable of becoming NHL regulars, Reichel looks like a sure thing. With 108 points in 111 AHL games, he has nothing left to prove with the IceHogs. It’ll be exciting to see what he accomplishes over a full NHL season; provided he stays healthy, a 45- to 50-point campaign at the bare minimum doesn’t feel out of reach. Even with just two seasons of North American experience, he has grown every year since getting drafted 17th overall in 2020.

There’s a better vibe around the Blackhawks than this time last year, and for good reason. Sure, another bottom-five finish could be in the books, but having Bedard helps the rebuild and makes things more entertaining. Of course, it remains to be seen whether Vlasic and Phillips start the season in Chicago, but they’ve both proven enough in the AHL and look capable of stepping up if they make the leap. The Blackhawks will get younger as the rebuild continues, and these three players could all make strides this season.