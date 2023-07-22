Nashville Predators 2022-23 Player Grades: Mark Borowiecki

Welcome to the Nashville Predators 2022-23 report card series. In this series, we at The Hockey Writers look back at each Predators player from the past season, break down how their campaign went, and assign a letter grade reflective of their overall performance. This edition will focus on defenseman Mark Borowiecki.

Borowiecki’s Season With the Predators

Borowiecki appeared in just four games during the 2022-23 season. He played 39 minutes across the four games, throwing five hits, blocking one shot, accumulated 12 penalty minutes, and had a 44 percent Corsi For. On Oct. 22, staff lifted Borowiecki onto a stretcher following a scary scene during a game against the Philadelphia Flyers. Borowiecki would not suit up for the Predators during the rest of the 2022-23 season due to an upper-body injury.

Despite missing time on the ice, he continued to be a vocal figure in the locker room. While recovering from his injury, Borowiecki would help players in the weight room and be an overall outstanding presence for the organization. His best season with the Predators was the 2021-22 season, when he appeared in 57 games, scoring four assists and accumulating a staggering 151 penalty minutes.

Mark Borowiecki, Nashville Predators (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Predators did miss his presence on the blue line. Aside from him, they also spent time without defensemen Alexandre Carrier, superstar Roman Josi and traded Mattias Ekholm at the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline. Borowiecki doesn’t play the same style of game as Josi or Carrier. He was not the smoothest skater or a dynamic offensive defenseman, but he played his role exceptionally well. The Predators missed his physical stature, dynamite-level hits, and overall aura in their push for the playoffs. The Preds may have missed out on the 2023 NHL postseason, but Borowiecki will help get them back to contending in his new role.

Borowiecki’s Future With the Predators

Borowiecki retired in May, following the end of the 2022-23 season, announcing the end of his 12-year career on Instagram. An emotional, thankful message from the bruising defenseman came with the news. He was a prominent player off the ice for the Predators during his time with the team, helping in the gym and providing a good, veteran locker room presence. Following the season’s end and retirement announcement, general manager Barry Trotz hired Borowiecki as a pro development coach.

Borowiecki will help develop Predators players, still proving to be a positive influence in the organization. He was seen on the ice at Predators development camp, already beginning to guide NHL hopefuls. Rather than assisting the team through his play, he will offer his teaching and wisdom, building on the Predator’s culture Trotz is developing. The Predators will miss his on-ice presence and constant locker-room attitude; however, keeping him close to the organization in a developmental role is a genius move by Trotz.

Final Grade for Borowiecki: N/A

Assigning a letter grade to Borowiecki, who only had 61 shifts throughout four games this season, isn’t objectively possible in my eyes. Based on who he is as a person, his contributions off the ice, and what he means to the Predators organization, it is overwhelmingly an A+. Getting the opportunity to stick with the organization in a hockey operations role is a good story, and he is working a job he will find fulfilling. Borowiecki had a strong, long career and will now look for success in other areas of the game too. His grade, or lack thereof, is due to him suffering an unfortunate season-ending just four games into the season, which is little on-ice play to assign a grade fairly.