Predators 2022-23 Report Cards: Roman Josi

Josi’s Offense Takes Slight Dip

One area of Josi’s game that has always remained consistent throughout his career is his ability to put up points. He showcased that last season with a 96-point run, the best of his career and a Predators’ franchise record. It was perfectly reasonable that he wouldn’t be able to match or surpass that total, and the injuries the team had to deal with didn’t help either. His season kicked off with just one point in his first seven games, a stark contrast to his five-point start one season prior.

Still, it’s hard to criticize the captain of the team when he led all skaters in assists and points for a second consecutive season. Despite the Predators’ depleted roster and struggle to remain relevant in the standings, the Swiss defender was a constant force on the blue line. Had the likes of Filip Forsberg, Ryan Johansen, and Matt Duchene remained healthy, his contributions on offense may have reached a similar level to the 2021-22 season.

Predators Struggled Mightily Without Josi

Despite the team’s battle with the injury bug, Nashville was capable enough of scoring timely goals and keeping their head above water. Following the trade deadline and the shedding of several notable players, the Predators started playing better and finished the month with an 8-6-2 record, including six wins on the road. Unfortunately, the cracks began to show once Josi suffered an injury on March 18 in a game against the Winnipeg Jets.

The Predators slipped down the rankings when it came to goals per game (2.24, 32nd in NHL) and expected goals per game (2.28, 30th in NHL). Without their ace on the backend and several notable forwards, the team spiraled down to fifth in the Central Division and 10th in the Western Conference. They scored more than three goals only twice in that span and were left off the scoreboard twice.

Had it not been for the spectacular heroics of goaltender Juuse Saros, the Predators may have been in contention for a top-five pick in this year’s Entry Draft. A healthier team for the 2023-24 season, in addition to Andrew Brunette joining as head coach, should do wonders for their chances, and they’ll also have ample opportunity to improve their future as well, with 13 picks in the 2023 Draft.

Final Grade for Roman Josi: B+

Josi’s play during the season gave enough of an impression to believe that had he stayed healthy, it was probable he’d reach the 60-point plateau for the fourth time in his career. Grading him on his season boils down to how well he stacks up to his 2021-22 season. Did he take a step back? Absolutely. Were his puck possession metrics affected? Only slightly, but considering the team’s injury troubles, that seems acceptable. If Josi’s season one year ago warranted an A+, and it most certainly should, this year’s efforts should receive a slight bump down by a full grade.

He led the team in assists and points, ice time, shots, and power play points and continued to be a steadying presence on the backend with his physical capabilities. Josi has four more years left on his contract, which brings him to 37 years old by its conclusion, but signs indicate he’ll be capable of honoring that deal as one of the best skaters on the team.