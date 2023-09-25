Blackhawks’ Player Expectations for 2023-24 Season

The Chicago Blackhawks season is just around the corner on Oct. 10. They aren’t expected to be playoff contenders, but the organization brought in a lot of new faces like Connor Bedard and Taylor Hall, which shows they’re trending upwards. Although the playoffs aren’t the focal point for the team this season, it doesn’t mean that expectations shouldn’t be higher than last season. With that, my colleague Gail Kauchak and I set expectations for each player on the 2023-24 roster.

Entries marked “*” are Gail’s responses.

Blackhawks’ Defense

*Connor Murphy

He’s underappreciated because he’s a shutdown defenseman; most people want to see more offensive production. But Connor Murphy excels in his role. Last season he led the team in blocks, was second on the team in hits, and was the team leader in short-handed ice time. Plus, he’s taken on a leadership role both on and off the ice. Expect more of the same this season.

Filip Roos

Since signing a two-year deal with the Blackhawks in 2022, Filip Roos has been a solid presence with the Rockford IceHogs and looked like he had potential when he played in 17 games with the Blackhawks last season. He is more of a defensive defenseman, with 11 points in 39 games with Rockford last season to show that. The expectation for him is to show his talent is enough to compete for a lineup spot as other left-handed defense prospects in Wyatt Kaiser and Alex Vlasic are seemingly pushing him out.

Seth Jones

Although Seth Jones had a bit of a down year with 37 points, compared to 51 points the season prior, he did have a solid second half of the season, and being surrounded by talented defense prospects and Bedard should help his point totals get back on track while he continues to log a lot of minutes. Expectations are for him to return to form.

Seth Jones, Chicago Blackhawks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

*Alex Vlasic

The sky is the limit for Alex Vlasic; this season is his chance to shine and prove himself an everyday defenseman. I predict he will play among the top-four defensemen.

*Kevin Korchinski

I’d like to see Kevin Korchinski get a shot at the beginning of the season (and perhaps at the end) to show he can hang in the big leagues. That said, the organization has taken a conservative approach with all its prospects. I don’t see him joining the Blackhawks as an everyday player until 2024-25.

Nikita Zaitsev

There are not too many expectations for Nikita Zaitsev, but the thing he has going for him is he is a right-handed defenseman, which the team is sorely lacking. If the 31-year-old can be reliable on the right side, then that would be ideal.

*Jarred Tinordi

There weren’t many expectations for Tinordi to start last season, as he was picked up off waivers and hadn’t played more than 28 games with any one team in seven years in the league. But he found his niche with the Blackhawks by being that hard-working, physical player that doesn’t hesitate to defend his teammates when needed. I expect the 31-year-old will be a warrior once again for the team that took a chance on him, as well as a mentor for the younger defensemen.

Wyatt Kaiser

Wyatt Kaiser showed a lot of promise during his brief, nine-game NHL stint last season with three points. He has been one of the biggest standouts at training camp thus far as well. The expectation for him is to show he can keep up this level of play at the NHL level since it is looking very likely he will make the team out of camp.

*Isaak Phillips

Isaak Phillips will be competing with Kaiser and Vlasic for a spot on defense. He possesses strong skating ability despite his size, and boasts excellent puck control. The blue-line competition will be something to watch in training camp and throughout the season.

Blackhawks’ Forwards

Cole Guttman

Cole Guttman was one of the most impressive forwards in a 14-game span, but shoulder surgery derailed him from finishing the season strong. The expectation will be to show he is back to full strength now that he is fully healthy because if he does, his roster spot is likely set.

*Andreas Athanasiou

Andreas Athanasiou has speed and he has talent. But can he put it all together and provide the finish that’s alluded him almost his entire career? Can he build any chemistry with Bedard? We shall see.

Ryan Donato

Always referred to as a versatile player, Ryan Donato is showing his skillset on the first line in training camp. The expectation for him is to continue showing he can be an asset on whatever line the Blackhawks need him on.

*MacKenzie Entwistle

MacKenzie Entwistle really needs to step it up in training camp. There’s a lot of competition among the depth forwards, and this winger could find himself on the outside looking in, or with the Rockford IceHogs, if he doesn’t show his value.

MacKenzie Entwistle, Chicago Blackhawks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Taylor Raddysh

After coming off a career year being the Blackhawks’ second-best scorer with 37 points in 78 games, the 25-year-old will have a big role in the top-six and a good opportunity to produce even more. He knows he has to have a strong season to earn a long-term spot on the Blackhawks or elsewhere.

*Reese Johnson

Will Reese Johnson be on the outside looking in? He can play center and win faceoffs, so this is to his advantage. He also plays a physical game. But will this be enough in the stiff competition among the depth forwards?

*Colin Blackwell

Colin Blackwell is 30 years old and signed for one more season with the team. The Blackhawks are invested in him. He dealt with injuries last season, so hopefully he can stay healthy and show his worth this season as an impactful depth forward.

*Nick Foligno

I believe Nick Foligno is going to be a huge leader both on and off the ice this season. He’s already taking Bedard under his wing, and his veteran presence will be invaluable in the locker room. Where he’s deployed in the lineup will determine his on-ice contributions.

Philipp Kurashev

Philipp Kurashev got awarded a two-year extension after having a career-high 25 points but went through long hot and cold streaks. He has to be more consistent, and he will get ample opportunities to do so in the top-six.

*Tyler Johnson

Let’s hope this veteran can stay healthy this season. If so, I believe he’ll be an integral player among the top-six forwards and the power play, mentoring the youngsters in a positive way.

Taylor Hall

Hall was brought in for his experience and to help develop the young players. He struggled last season with injuries and finished with 36 points in 61 games, but the expectation is for him to be the positive influence the team knows he can be. If he is, look for his production to spike, as well as his linemates.

Corey Perry

You have to love him now, right? Well, now that he is on the Blackhawks, Corey Perry’s relentless style of play will be invaluable to building the team’s culture. If he can continue to put up 20 points in a fourth-line role while being a fantastic mentor that head coach Luke Richardson raved about, that will be a win. For reference, the 38-year-old had 25 points last season.

*Jason Dickinson

Jason Dickinson is a strong defensive forward who also possesses an offensive upside. This is the kind of player who can be quite a threat when put in the right situations and with complementary linemates. We saw some of this last season, but look for it even more now with an improved forward group. Look for him to play an important role in the bottom-six.

Jason Dickinson, Chicago Blackhawks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Boris Katchouk

Although Boris Katchouk finished last season strong with nine points in his last 16 games and made a name for himself in the bottom six with physicality to match, I don’t see him having a consistent role this season unless he shows the scoring punch that made him successful, as Foligno and Perry have seemingly taken his position.

*Joey Anderson

The 25-year-old forward will likely spend most of the season with the IceHogs and be an extra with the big club in case of injuries. But Joey Anderson impressed after joining the Blackhawks at the trade deadline with his strong work ethic and high compete level. I wouldn’t be surprised if he makes a big impact with the IceHogs, which could easily earn him a call-up.

Lukas Reichel

Lukas Reichel is one forward to watch this season, as he showed last season he was growing into a strong, scoring forward with 15 points in 23 games. But now the Blackhawks want him to be a center, which adds more responsibility to his plate. He has been preparing for it all summer, so he has to prove he can live up to his new position.

Connor Bedard

Most spectators know the hysteria around “Bedard mania,” that he is a generational player and one that you cannot miss this season. But will Bedard live up to the hype and pressure surrounding him? I believe so. He had a great prospect showcase with a hat trick in his first game, but we’ll have to wait and let him prove it in the NHL like everyone else.

Blackhawks’ Goaltending

*Petr Mrazek

I think we all hope Petr Mrazek can stay healthy this season, as well as maintain his status quo. Which isn’t exactly the best; he had a .894 save percentage and a 3.66 goals-against average last season. But let’s face it, he is really just a placeholder. All eyes will be on young backup, Arvid Soderblom. Can the veteran hold his own for the time being?

Arvid Söderblom

With other goaltending prospects like Drew Commesso, Jaxson Stauber, and Adam Gajan in waiting, this is the season for Arvid Söderblom to really prove he has a future in net with the Blackhawks. He will get plenty of opportunities behind Mrazek, and he already showed flashes of NHL potential (18 games). The expectation for the 24-year-old is to show he can be a true NHL goaltender.

The Blackhawks will be a team to watch this season for many reasons, but mostly because all these players have something to prove. It should make for a memorable season in the Windy City.