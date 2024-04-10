Projected Lineups for the Golden Knights vs Oilers – 4/10/24

by

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (42-27-8) at OILERS (47-24-5)

8:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1, SNE, SNO, SNW, TNT, MAX, SCRIPPS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Jonathan Marchessault

Tomas Hertl — Chandler Stephenson — Michael Amadio

Pavel Dorofeyev — William Karlsson — Anthony Mantha

Paul Cotter — Brett Howden — Keegan Kolesar

Noah Hanifin — Nicolas Hague

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Alec Martinez — Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Jiri Patera

Injured: Alex Pietrangelo (illness), Nicolas Roy (undisclosed)

Status report

  • Hill will return and start after missing seven games because of a lower-body injury.

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Leon Draisaitl — Zach Hyman

Evander Kane — Adam Henrique — Warren Foegele

Dylan Holloway — Ryan McLeod — Corey Perry

Mattias Janmark — Sam Carrick — Connor Brown

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Cody Ceci

Brett Kulak — Vincent Desharnais

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Derek Ryan, Troy Stecher

Injured: Connor McDavid (lower body)

Status report

  • McDavid will be a game-time decision; the center missed practice the past two days after he was injured during a 4-2 win at the Calgary Flames on Saturday. If McDavid does not play, Nugent-Hopkins would move to the top line, centered by Draisaitl, and Henrique would move from left wing to center the second line.
  • Holloway was recalled from Bakersfield of the American Hockey League on Tuesday.
  • Skinner will alternate starts with Pickard for the seventh straight game.

