Projected Lineups for the Golden Knights vs Oilers – 4/10/24

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

8:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1, SNE, SNO, SNW, TNT, MAX, SCRIPPS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Jonathan Marchessault

Tomas Hertl — Chandler Stephenson — Michael Amadio

Pavel Dorofeyev — William Karlsson — Anthony Mantha

Paul Cotter — Brett Howden — Keegan Kolesar

Noah Hanifin — Nicolas Hague

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Alec Martinez — Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Jiri Patera

Injured: Alex Pietrangelo (illness), Nicolas Roy (undisclosed)

Status report

Hill will return and start after missing seven games because of a lower-body injury.

More from THW:

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Leon Draisaitl — Zach Hyman

Evander Kane — Adam Henrique — Warren Foegele

Dylan Holloway — Ryan McLeod — Corey Perry

Mattias Janmark — Sam Carrick — Connor Brown

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Cody Ceci

Brett Kulak — Vincent Desharnais

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Derek Ryan, Troy Stecher

Injured: Connor McDavid (lower body)

Status report

McDavid will be a game-time decision; the center missed practice the past two days after he was injured during a 4-2 win at the Calgary Flames on Saturday. If McDavid does not play, Nugent-Hopkins would move to the top line, centered by Draisaitl, and Henrique would move from left wing to center the second line.

Holloway was recalled from Bakersfield of the American Hockey League on Tuesday.

Skinner will alternate starts with Pickard for the seventh straight game.

More from THW: