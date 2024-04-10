Projected Lineups for the Golden Knights vs Oilers – 4/10/24

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
GOLDEN KNIGHTS (42-27-8) at OILERS (47-24-5)
8:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1, SNE, SNO, SNW, TNT, MAX, SCRIPPS
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Jonathan Marchessault
Tomas Hertl — Chandler Stephenson — Michael Amadio
Pavel Dorofeyev — William Karlsson — Anthony Mantha
Paul Cotter — Brett Howden — Keegan Kolesar
Noah Hanifin — Nicolas Hague
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Alec Martinez — Zach Whitecloud
Adin Hill
Logan Thompson
Scratched: Ben Hutton, Jiri Patera
Injured: Alex Pietrangelo (illness), Nicolas Roy (undisclosed)
Status report
- Hill will return and start after missing seven games because of a lower-body injury.
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Leon Draisaitl — Zach Hyman
Evander Kane — Adam Henrique — Warren Foegele
Dylan Holloway — Ryan McLeod — Corey Perry
Mattias Janmark — Sam Carrick — Connor Brown
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Cody Ceci
Brett Kulak — Vincent Desharnais
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Derek Ryan, Troy Stecher
Injured: Connor McDavid (lower body)
Status report
- McDavid will be a game-time decision; the center missed practice the past two days after he was injured during a 4-2 win at the Calgary Flames on Saturday. If McDavid does not play, Nugent-Hopkins would move to the top line, centered by Draisaitl, and Henrique would move from left wing to center the second line.
- Holloway was recalled from Bakersfield of the American Hockey League on Tuesday.
- Skinner will alternate starts with Pickard for the seventh straight game.
