Big Night for Jack Eichel as He Hits 300 Career Assists

Jack Eichel, the all-world utility centerman for the Vegas Golden Knights, notched career assist no. 300 in tonight’s game against the Vancouver Canucks. He also has two goals in the game, continuing a torrid streak as the countdown to their title defense begins with the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs on April 20.

Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

In the 16 games since returning from a lower-body injury on March 4, Eichel has collected 19 points (10 goals, nine assists) and appears healthy, hungry, and ready to lead a revamped Knights roster that is down Mark Stone, but includes new names like Anthony Mantha, Noah Hanifiin, and Tomas Hertl.

The Chelmsford, MA native has found a home in Vegas after a turbulent career with the Buffalo Sabres. In 159 career games with the Knights, he has totaled 70 goals and 84 assists in the regular season and produced six goals and 20 assists in Vegas’ run to the Stanley Cup last year, where they dispatched the Winnipeg Jets, Edmonton Oilers, Dallas Stars, and Florida Panthers. Expect Eichel to excel in another all-situations role down the stretch and in the forthcoming postseason.