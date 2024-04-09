Brock Boeser Scores 40 Goals for the First Time in His Career

The Vancouver Canucks’ Brock Boeser has hit the 40-goal mark for the first time in his career. Before this season, he had four 20-goal campaigns, but never eclipsed more than 29, which he did in his rookie year in 2017-18. With it, he became the 10th player in Canucks history to hit the milestone and the first since Daniel Sedin and Ryan Kesler both had 41 in 2010-11. He also has a career-high 72 points after an underwhelming 18 goals and 55 points last season.

Call him a 40 goal-scorer. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/lHVBOiB89s — X – Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) April 9, 2024

Boeser started 2023-24 with a bang against the Edmonton Oilers on Oct. 11 with four goals and he hasn’t really slowed down since. The Canucks in turn haven’t either as All-Stars Elias Pettersson, JT Miller, Norris Trophy favourite Quinn Hughes, and Thatcher Demko (currently injured) have paced the team’s ascent to the top of the Pacific Division.

The Canucks are going to need more of the same from all of their stars as the playoffs begin, especially considering they haven’t been that good overall since the All-Star Break. Regardless, Boeser has his 40th, and hopefully, he will continue his goalscoring exploits when the postseason returns to Rogers Arena in just over a week.