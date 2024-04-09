J.T. Miller Notches 100th Point & 400th Career Assist

On a night that Brock Boeser hit 40 goals, and Conor Garland scored his 100th in the NHL, JT Miller joined the century club with his 100th point of the season. On Conor Garland’s 101st – and second of the game – against the Vegas Golden Knights, he had the primary helper to also grab his 400th career assist (258 of them have been with the Canucks).

Lightning doesn't strike twice but Conor Garland sure does. pic.twitter.com/1wlMydbDIv — X – Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) April 9, 2024

Miller has been beyond amazing with the Canucks since he joined the team in 2019-20. He almost had his first 100-point season back in 2021-22, but fell one point short. Overall, he has 141 goals, 258 assists and 399 points in the blue and green and could be in line for a lot more before his lucrative seven-year contract is over. Now, the Canucks hope he can continue that dominance in the playoffs.