Daniil Ustinkov — 2024 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Daniil Ustinkov

2023-24 Team: ZSC (Switzerland)

Date of Birth: Aug. 26, 2006

Place of Birth: –

Height: 6 feet, Weight: 203 pounds

Shoots: L

Position: D

Draft Eligibility: First-year draft eligible

Rankings

Daniil Ustinkov is a Swiss/Russian dual citizen who plays for ZSC Lions in the top tier of pro hockey in Switzerland. He played in 18 games for the Lions, totaling one assist and no goals. He also spent time in the Swiss U20 league and the SL — Switzerland’s equivalent of the AHL — and played for the Swiss national team at the U18 and U20 levels.

What stands out about Ustinkov is his size. He’s not the tallest, but at 203 pounds, he’s already built. He uses his frame well to win 50/50 battles along the boards in different situations, whether it’s trying to break out the puck from the defensive zone or retrieving the puck when the opponent dumps it in to get the forecheck going.

Though the point totals don’t indicate it, Ustinkov is an excellent passer. It’s most noticeable when he’s trying to break out of the defensive zone. He may look like he’s under duress in a board battle against the walls, but he’ll make a clever pass to an open forward in the middle of the ice to help his team break out and start the rush the other way.

Related: 2024 THW NHL Draft Guide

Another strength of Ustinkov’s is his skating. He’s a smooth and fluid skater, which helps him move the puck in transition, and there’s probably room for improvement in his skating as he matures. His age is also important to note. Ustinkov doesn’t turn 18 until Aug. 26, making him one of the youngest players in this draft class. While I wouldn’t call him a polished prospect, there should be plenty of room for him to develop and round out his game since being one of the youngest players in this class gives him plenty of runway to grow his game.

There are some areas for Ustinkov to improve, as is the case for any 17-year-old prospect. While he’s solid defensively, he can get over-aggressive and pull himself out of position, but that should improve with maturity. From his skating to his passing and being one of the younger players in this class, there’s potential to be a good find for a team that doesn’t have a lottery pick.

Daniil Ustinkov — NHL Draft Projection

Ustinkov’s draft rankings are a bit all over the place, but that tends to be the case once you start getting outside the top 20 and even the first round. He already has good size at 6-foot-0, 203 pounds, so it wouldn’t surprise me if that appeals to some NHL GMs. I’d expect him to come off the board somewhere in the early to middle of the second round.

Other THW Draft Profiles

Quotables

“Ustinkov is a toolsy defenseman who is at his best with the puck on his stick in transition. He’s a strong skater with good lateral mobility, and he uses those tools well to drive dangerous rushes through the neutral zone. He has a tendency to hold himself back when it comes to aggressive offensive actions, but when he does commit to them, he flashes high levels of creativity and skill. That lack of offensive aggression has held him back in our viewings, but if he learns to trust his instincts a bit more and is afforded more freedom to activate from his coaching staff, he could develop into a dynamic blue-liner.” – Sebastian High, Dobber Prospects

Daniil Ustinkov with ZSC Lions (Photo from ZSC Lions)

“The highlight of Ustinkov’s game is his overall hockey IQ with the puck on his stick. He oozes confidence and shows endless patience when in possession. He has the vision to see his options or lack thereof, and the patience and confidence to wait until the right play presents itself. Ustinkov possesses a fully fleshed out playmaking game, from crisp breakout passes to elite possession play and cycling in the offensive zone. He constantly finds creative and innovative ways to keep plays alive. He turns meaningless possession into counterattacking opportunities or successful transitions due to his ability to operate flawlessly under pressure.” – Greysen Goudy, FC Hockey

Sign up for our NHL Prospects & Draft Substack newsletter

“Once again, Ustinkov has shown maturity beyond his years against men in the Swiss top league. His proficiency as a calming and steadying presence on the back end has been enviable in just about every viewing, and this one was no different…Ustinkov diffuses dangerous play in his own zone quickly and efficiently without much fuss. Ustinkov completed every pass he attempted except for one in this game. The one pass he didn’t complete was while he was pinned against the boards, and he flicked the puck to the corner where a teammate was flat-footed and allowed an opponent to step in front of it.” – Tony Ferrari, The Hockey News

Strengths

Skating

Passing

Decision-making

Using his frame to shield the puck and win 50/50 battles

Hockey sense

Under Construction — Improvements to Make

Defensive positioning

Not being too aggressive defensively, especially defending the rush

Strength

NHL Potential

Ustinkov seems like a high-floor, low-ceiling prospect. He appears to be a good bet to become an NHLer, but he likely won’t be more than a third-pair, fringe second-pair defender. Though, considering he’ll likely be a second-round pick, he’s worth the gamble in that range.

Risk/Reward Potential

Risk: 2.5/5, Reward: 3.5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense: 6.5/10, Defense: 6.5/10

Awards/Achievements

Ustinkov’s achievement for the 2022-23 season:

EYOF Gold Medal

EYOF Most Assists by Defenseman (5)

EYOF Most Points by Defenseman (6)

EYOF Most Valuable Player

U18 WJC Top 3 Player on Team

U20-Elit Champion (GC/Küsnacht U20)

Daniil Ustinkov Stats