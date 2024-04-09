Grant Fuhr Says One Area of Oilers’ Goaltending a Key to Success

Count former Edmonton Oilers goaltender Grant Fuhr among the many who aren’t worried about the Oilers’ netminding heading into the playoffs. During an interview with Betway, Fuhr discussed his former team’s trade deadline strategy and why the team didn’t make an upgrade. Specifically, he discussed what he looks for in good goaltending and a closer look at metrics he believes matter greatly shows the Oilers might have the right mix.

An Oilers legend, Fuhr shared insights into what makes for strong NHL goaltending. Despite some expectations, the Oilers opted not to acquire a veteran backup goaltender to support Stuart Skinner. It was a move that arguably cost the franchise last season, but one more year of experience combined with other needs made grabbing a backup less of a priority. “To win a championship, you can’t give up those other pieces,” he said.

Why Does Fuhr Think the Oilers Didn’t Make a Goaltending Move?

Fuhr attributed the decision not to go big-game hunting to a few factors. It started with salary cap constraints, emphasizing the challenges of accommodating multiple high-paid goaltenders within the cap structure. Specifically, he was referring to the Oilers paying Jack Campbell to play in Bakersfield. It’s not ideal, but Fuhr didn’t seem to think it would be the downfall of the team.

Stuart Skinner, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Instead, while the Oilers could have grabbed an inexpensive veteran, Fuhr discussed the evolving role of veteran goaltenders in today’s game, noting the shift towards specialized coaching support for younger players. He suggested that the traditional need for an experienced vet may be diminishing, as younger goalies have access to better training and can take on more responsibility. Finally, he suggested it’s not always the obvious that makes for a good goalie.

Are Most People Looking at the Wrong Goaltending Stats?

Some will look at traditional goaltending statistics and suggest the Oilers’ backtops don’t quite measure up. The Oilers aren’t doing poorly based on the numbers most fans look at — Pickard has a .913 save percentage and Skinner a .906. But, when you look at the top starters in the league on the best teams, the Oilers aren’t quite there.

Related: Oilers’ Playoff Picture Is Taking Shape: Here Are the Latest Scenarios

Regarding goaltending statistics, Fuhr expressed reservations about conventional metrics like save percentage, emphasizing the importance of timely saves that can shift momentum in a game. Fuhr was known for being among the best at making the right save at the right time and he stressed the need for a more nuanced understanding of goaltending performance beyond standard statistical measures. He noted, “I look at quality of saves at opportune times in the game. Can you make that save to change the momentum of the game?”

Fuhr explained:

Unless you play the position or have played the position, it’s hard to understand. Yeah, you can get the basics. You can get your shots on goal, your save percentage, you get your goals against average, but those don’t tell you what kind of goals they’re giving up. Are they good goals? Are they soft goals? What created that goal? What created that dynamic?

Perhaps more importantly, Fuhr talked about the significance of rebound control in goaltending. For the Oilers, they fare quite well when looking at rebounds per save and rebounds above expected (both stats near the top 25 among NHL goalies). Fuhr argues that having a handle on that element of the game might have a greater impact on defensive play and overall game management. He noted, “And are you putting more strain on your defencemen, and more strain on yourself?” He suggested that if you can “control rebounds, you control the game…”

Are Skinner and Pickard Good Enough for a Playoff Run?

Fuhr’s insights provide valuable perspective on the team’s goaltending and while the duo of Skinner and Pickard have been solid in the traditional sense, there are key elements that make the two netminders look even better. The combination has been effective this season and when you look at Pickard’s numbers in particular, there’s a reason for optimism. He’s been a pleasant surprise and he’s started to play enough games now to demonstrate what he’s done this season isn’t a fluke.