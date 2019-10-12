Top 5 Longest NHL Games in the Post-Expansion Era

The atmosphere, the do-or-die mentality and, in the end, the reception of the most iconic trophy in sports: there’s nothing quite like playoff hockey.

All the way from Game 1 of the first round to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, the drama never seems to cease, and nothing heightens that drama like overtime.

Unlike the regular season, this overtime isn’t a five-minute period of three-on-three hockey that can be settled by a game-deciding shootout. The teams play five-on-five until a winner is crowned. As you can imagine, that can sometimes take a while.

The longest such game in history came in 1936 between the Detroit Red Wings and Montreal Maroons. After three shutout periods, the two teams entered overtime. Five periods later, the score was still 0-0. After a whopping 116 minutes of overtime, Mud Bruneteau won the game for the Red Wings in the sixth extra period.

In the past 90 years, players have gotten faster and more skilled. Due to this, games are often decided more efficiently, making even two or three overtime periods a rarity.

However, in the post-expansion era, there have been a number of games that have trickled into the early hours of the following morning. Without further ado, here are the five longest playoff games in the post-expansion era:

Longest Post-Expansion Playoff Games

No. 5: Dallas Stars vs. San Jose Sharks (May 4, 2008) – 129:03

On May 4, 2008, over 18,000 fans packed American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The hometown faithful were itching to see their Stars take the series and move on to the Western Conference Final.

As the puck dropped on Game 6, desperation was in the air. Dallas had originally earned a 3-0 lead in the series before the Sharks battled back to dwindle the series deficit to just 3-2.

After a scoreless first period, Anti Miettinen tallied the icebreaker 4:49 into the second frame. Thanks to assists by Sergei Zubov and Mike Modano, the Stars were up 1-0.

The Sharks answered back less than two minutes into the third period. Ryan Clowe’s goal, assisted by Craig Rivet and Torrey Mitchell, would go on to be the last goal scored for almost 90 minutes of play.

Ryane Clowe scored the overtime-forcing goal for the San Jose Sharks. (Gary A. Vasquez-US PRESSWIRE)

The pressure on both teams was astounding. The Sharks were one goal away from forcing a Game 7 in San Jose while the Stars were desperate to halt what could have become one of the biggest collapses in NHL history.

After 116 shots on goal, 142 hits, and 104 faceoffs, Brendan Morrow tallied the series-winning goal 9:03 into the fourth overtime. The power-play tally marked the end of the longest playoff game in Sharks franchise history.

No. 4: Vancouver Canucks vs. Dallas Stars (Apr. 11, 2007) – 138:06

It was Game 1 in the first round of the 2007 Stanley Cup Playoffs when Roberto Luongo got his first postseason start. Little did he know, he would play more than two games’ worth of periods before the night was done.

The contest took nearly seven whole frames to decide – and it was a back-and-forth battle all night long. Daniel Sedin opened up the scoring less than five minutes into the game. However, just over a minute later, Brendan Morrow tied things up on the power play.

Vancouver responded via Mattias Ohlund’s power-play goal to start the second frame while Dallas’ Trevor Daley potted a goal less than four minutes later. This back-and-forth exchange continued until the Canucks nabbed a 4-2 lead 7:36 into the third period. Less than a minute later, Anti Miettinen made it 4-3 before Ladislav Nagy tied the game with just over six minutes remaining in regulation.

With under two minutes to go in the fourth overtime period, Henrik Sedin sent the Vancouver faithful home tired, yet happy. Dallas goaltender Marty Turco finished the evening with 51 saves. At the other end of the rink stood an elated Luongo who managed to stop a whopping 72 shots.

Henrik Sedin #33 of the Vancouver Canucks skates with the puck during their NHL playoff game against the Dallas Stars at General Motors Place on April 11, 2007 in Vancouver, Canada. Vancouver scored in the fourth overtime to win the game 5-4. (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images)

The seven-game series featured two more overtimes. After taking a 3-1 series lead, the Canucks lost Games 5 and 6 before saving their skin via a decisive 4-1 victory in Game 7. Their second-round series against the Anaheim Ducks saw two games that required double overtime. Though Vancouver was able to earn a victory in one of those meetings, Anaheim took the series in five games and went on to win the Stanley Cup.

No. 3: Washington Capitals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (Apr. 24, 1996) – 139:15

Between the battle of Sidney Crosby versus Alexander Ovechkin, and the two teams getting together for three playoff series in the past four seasons, the Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals have developed quite the rivalry.

However, the two clubs’ first-round series in 1996 was on another level. The Caps held a 2-1 lead in the series and after snagging a 2-0 lead halfway through Game 4, they were within reach of a 3-1 series lead heading back to Pittsburgh.

The Penguins mounted a comeback, starting with a short-handed goal from Jaromir Jagr with less than two minutes remaining in the second frame. However, less than a minute later, things got out of hand.

Washington’s Todd Krygier and Pittsburgh’s Mario Lemieux had a disagreement of sorts: the two tied each other up in the Penguins’ zone. The Capital got his stick between the legs of Lemieux who was knocked to the ice. Krygier went after him, knocking off his helmet before getting back into the play.

Mario Lemieux received a game misconduct in Game 4 of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ first-round series with the Washington Capitals in 1996. (Photo by Bruce Bennett Studios/Getty Images)

It’s safe to say Lemieux wasn’t happy with this as he proceeded to slash Krygier from behind. A wrestling match ensued as Washington’s Pat Peake dropped the gloves and pounced on Lemieux. When the dust settled, Lemieux and Peake were handed game misconducts while Krygier merely received a roughing minor.

From the third period onward, five roughing and two slashing minors were called. In total, there were 75 penalty minutes handed out between the two teams.

Petr Nedved was able to capitalize on one of Pittsburgh’s many power plays in the seventh period. He faked a slap shot from the point before skating around a sprawling defenseman and sent a blooper toward the net. Washington netminder Olaf Kolzig fought through a sea of Caps and Pens but couldn’t muster a save.

With 15 seconds remaining in the fourth overtime, the Penguins tied the series at two games apiece and went on to win Games 5 and 6 to move on. Pittsburgh was eventually knocked out by the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference Final, but their seven-period bought with the Capitals remains the third-longest postseason game in the post-expansion era.

No. 2: Mighty Ducks of Anaheim vs. Dallas Stars (Apr. 24, 2003) – 140:48

On the seven-year anniversary of the epic battle between the Penguins and Capitals, the Stars faced off against the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim for Game 1 of their second-round series. It was the first time the two franchises met in the postseason.

Dallas had just rebounded from a 2-1 series deficit to the Edmonton Oilers in the first round with three-straight wins. At the other end of the rink stood the Mighty Ducks. The seventh-seeded team shocked the second-seeded Detroit Red Wings with a sweep

Jason Krog opened up the scoring halfway through the first frame before Dallas’ Derian Hatcher responded to tie the game 1-1. In the second period, Rob Niedermayer potted a short-handed goal and, five minutes later, Steve Rucchin handed the Mighty Ducks a 3-1 lead.

Before the end of the frame, Jason Arnott drew the Stars within one. Anaheim was on the verge of cementing the win when Brendan Morrow scored with less than three minutes to go in regulation. The late tally forced what would go on to be a total of five overtimes.

After four extra periods, the game was still undecided. After a long wait, a pass from Adam Oates found Petr Sykora to put an end to the battle less than a minute into the fifth overtime.

Adam Oates’ assist helped solidify a Game 1 win for the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim in the fifth overtime period. (Photo by Henry DiRocco/Getty Images)

Oates went on to score the opening goal of Game 2 which required just one overtime. Anaheim managed to claim the victory and worked their way to a 4-2 series win. After sweeping the Minnesota Wild in the Western Conference Final, the Mighty Ducks fell to the New Jersey Devils in Game 7 of the 2003 Stanley Cup Final.

No. 1: Philadelphia Flyers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (May 4, 2000) – 152:01

The Battle of Pennsylvania is an iconic rivalry in hockey, and it feels fitting that the two combatants hold the record for the longest playoff game in the post-expansion era.

The Philadelphia Flyers found themselves in a 2-0 hole during the second-round series. Having dropped both Games 1 and 2, the odds were stacked against them as they flew into Pittsburgh for Games 3 and 4. The Flyers were able to take Game 3 by a score of 4-3 in overtime, but Game 4 took a bit longer to decide.

Pittsburgh’s Alex Kovalev opened the scoring less than three minutes into regulation. For the next 42 minutes of play, it was a classic goaltender duel. Penguins netminder Ron Tugnutt finally gave way in the 4:47 into the third period. A John LeClair power-play goal knotted things at 1-1.

Alex Kovalev opened up the scoring for what would become the longest NHL playoff game in the post-expansion era. (Icon SMI)

However, the goaltender duel resumed and lasted for another five periods of play. Halfway through the fifth overtime, there hadn’t been a power play awarded to either side for nearly 40 minutes of play. It was a five-on-five fight to the finish, and Philadephia got the last word.

12:01 into the fifth extra frame – and 152:01 into the game as a whole – Keith Primeau claimed victory for his fellow Flyers. The men in orange went on to win Games 5 and 6 to send the Penguins back home to Pittsburgh.

Philadelphia put up a fight in the Eastern Conference Final. They had earned a 3-1 lead in the series but collapsed, losing Games 5 through 7 to the Devils.

The Next One?

It’s been 11 seasons since a contest has cracked this list and it begs the question: when will the next one happen?

The league has gone through a huge transformation throughout the past decade. Teams have opted for a speedier, more offensively gifted approach opposed to building their rosters around physicality or defense – a common theme in the 1990s and early 2000s. This has seemed to make multiple-overtime games a rarity as offenses are more capable of defeating opposing netminders.

The NHL is leaning toward faster and more offensively skilled players than ever before, including 2019 draftees Kaapo Kakko, Jack Hughes, and Kirby Dach (Chicago Blackhawks). (Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports)

However, hockey is arguably the most unpredictable of the four major North American sports. It seems that every season onlookers are in for some sort of surprise, whether that’s an astounding upset or an obscure record being broken.

With that in mind, I’m confident another game will join this list one day – sooner rather than later. Until then, we’ll reflect fondly upon hockey’s past and watch as today’s game unfold, eagerly anticipating that next must-see moment.