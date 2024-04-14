Projected Lineups for the Hurricanes vs Blackhawks – 4/14/24

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the Chicago Blackhawks tonight at the United Center as Frank Nazar makes his NHL debut. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
HURRICANES (51-22-7) at BLACKHAWKS (23-51-5)
6 p.m. ET; BSSO, NBCSCH, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS
Hurricanes projected lineup
Jake Guentzel — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis
Jordan Martinook — Evgeny Kuznetsov — Martin Necas
Andrei Svechnikov — Jordan Staal — Teuvo Teravainen
Stefan Noesen — Jack Drury — Jesper Fast
Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Brady Skjei — Brett Pesce
Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield
Pyotr Kochetkov
Frederik Andersen
Scratched: Bradly Nadeau, Brendan Lemieux, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Tony DeAngelo, Scott Morrow, Spencer Martin
Injured: None
Status report
- Neither team scheduled a morning skate Sunday.
- Kochetkov is expected to start after Andersen made 29 saves in a 5-2 win at the St. Louis Blues on Friday. Chatfield, Pesce, Staal and Teravainen each could play after being held out at St. Louis for maintenance.
- Coach Rod Brind’Amour said Saturday he is unsure how the lineup will look Sunday.
Blackhawks projected lineup
Nick Foligno — Connor Bedard — Philipp Kurashev
Lukas Reichel — Andreas Athanasiou — Ryan Donato
Landon Slaggert — Jason Dickinson — Joey Anderson
Colin Blackwell — Tyler Johnson — Taylor Raddysh
Frank Nazar
Alex Vlasic — Seth Jones
Jarred Tinordi — Kevin Korchinski
Ethan Del Mastro — Connor Murphy
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: MacKenzie Entwistle, Jaycob Megna, Nikita Zaitsev
Injured: Reese Johnson (concussion)
Status report
- Mrazek is expected to start after Soderblom made 35 saves in a 5-1 loss to the Nashville Predators on Friday.
- The Blackhawks signed Frank Nazar to a three-year, entry-level contract Saturday; the forward was selected by Chicago with the No. 13 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.
