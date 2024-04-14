Projected Lineups for the Hurricanes vs Blackhawks – 4/14/24

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the Chicago Blackhawks tonight at the United Center as Frank Nazar makes his NHL debut. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

HURRICANES (51-22-7) at BLACKHAWKS (23-51-5)

6 p.m. ET; BSSO, NBCSCH, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS

Hurricanes projected lineup

Jake Guentzel — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis

Jordan Martinook — Evgeny Kuznetsov — Martin Necas

Andrei Svechnikov — Jordan Staal — Teuvo Teravainen

Stefan Noesen — Jack Drury — Jesper Fast

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns

Brady Skjei — Brett Pesce

Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield

Pyotr Kochetkov

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Bradly Nadeau, Brendan Lemieux, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Tony DeAngelo, Scott Morrow, Spencer Martin

Injured: None

Status report

Neither team scheduled a morning skate Sunday.

Kochetkov is expected to start after Andersen made 29 saves in a 5-2 win at the St. Louis Blues on Friday. Chatfield, Pesce, Staal and Teravainen each could play after being held out at St. Louis for maintenance.

Coach Rod Brind’Amour said Saturday he is unsure how the lineup will look Sunday.

Blackhawks projected lineup

Nick Foligno — Connor Bedard — Philipp Kurashev

Lukas Reichel — Andreas Athanasiou — Ryan Donato

Landon Slaggert — Jason Dickinson — Joey Anderson

Colin Blackwell — Tyler Johnson — Taylor Raddysh

Frank Nazar

Alex Vlasic — Seth Jones

Jarred Tinordi — Kevin Korchinski

Ethan Del Mastro — Connor Murphy

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: MacKenzie Entwistle, Jaycob Megna, Nikita Zaitsev

Injured: Reese Johnson (concussion)

Status report

Mrazek is expected to start after Soderblom made 35 saves in a 5-1 loss to the Nashville Predators on Friday.

The Blackhawks signed Frank Nazar to a three-year, entry-level contract Saturday; the forward was selected by Chicago with the No. 13 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

