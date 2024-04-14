Projected Lineups for the Hurricanes vs Blackhawks – 4/14/24

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the Chicago Blackhawks tonight at the United Center as Frank Nazar makes his NHL debut. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

HURRICANES (51-22-7) at BLACKHAWKS (23-51-5)

6 p.m. ET; BSSO, NBCSCH, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS

Hurricanes projected lineup

Jake Guentzel — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis

Jordan Martinook — Evgeny Kuznetsov — Martin Necas

Andrei Svechnikov — Jordan Staal — Teuvo Teravainen

Stefan Noesen — Jack Drury — Jesper Fast

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns

Brady Skjei — Brett Pesce

Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield

Pyotr Kochetkov

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Bradly Nadeau, Brendan Lemieux, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Tony DeAngelo, Scott Morrow, Spencer Martin

Injured: None

Status report

  • Neither team scheduled a morning skate Sunday.
  • Kochetkov is expected to start after Andersen made 29 saves in a 5-2 win at the St. Louis Blues on Friday. Chatfield, Pesce, Staal and Teravainen each could play after being held out at St. Louis for maintenance.
  • Coach Rod Brind’Amour said Saturday he is unsure how the lineup will look Sunday.

Blackhawks projected lineup

Nick Foligno — Connor Bedard — Philipp Kurashev

Lukas Reichel — Andreas Athanasiou — Ryan Donato

Landon Slaggert — Jason Dickinson — Joey Anderson

Colin Blackwell — Tyler Johnson — Taylor Raddysh

Frank Nazar

Alex Vlasic — Seth Jones

Jarred Tinordi — Kevin Korchinski

Ethan Del Mastro — Connor Murphy

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: MacKenzie Entwistle, Jaycob Megna, Nikita Zaitsev

Injured: Reese Johnson (concussion)

Status report

  • Mrazek is expected to start after Soderblom made 35 saves in a 5-1 loss to the Nashville Predators on Friday.
  • The Blackhawks signed Frank Nazar to a three-year, entry-level contract Saturday; the forward was selected by Chicago with the No. 13 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

