3 Maple Leafs Most Likely to Be Traded Ahead of 2024 Deadline

Toronto Maple Leafs general manager (GM) Brad Treliving is approaching his first NHL Trade Deadline with the team. Rumored to be one of the more active GMs when scouring the market, this could be a busy 2024 trade deadline as the organization approaches March 8. The team is near the NHL playoffs’ cut line, and some insiders wonder if this is the year to go all in. At the same time, not buying at all would be viewed as a failure by others. The question worth asking is where is the middle ground? What do the Leafs buy and what do they sell?

It could be a mix of both, but we’ll focus on who the team is most likely to move out in making any potential deals.

Nick Robertson Is Consistently in the Trade Deadline Mix

The Maple Leafs find themselves in the familiar position of contemplating the future of Nick Robertson. His name is once again surfacing in trade discussions. Despite surviving previous deadlines, Robertson’s precarious fit in the postseason lineup raises questions about his future with the team.

Nick Robertson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

While healthier this season than in seasons past, at just 22 years old, Robertson’s contributions have been limited, playing fewer games than would be ideal throughout his NHL career. Leafs fans remain divided on his potential, often linked to his injury history and role in the lineup. Not quite suited for third-line duties and not yet consistently producing for top-six minutes, the Leafs will likely test the market to see if another team believes in his untapped potential.

Joshua Kloke of The Athletic writes that the Leafs shouldn’t trade Robertson. But his reasoning is exactly why another team might want him. Kloke writes:

With increased opportunity, Robertson has produced: Seven goals and 14 points through 29 games. Over an 82-game pace, that’s about 20 goals and 40 points. That goal total would be fifth on the team….Robertson could likely find a home in the top six on some NHL teams, especially those who are in the position to sell come deadline time. source – “Why the Maple Leafs shouldn’t trade Nick Robertson” – Joshua Kloke – The Athletic – 01/31/2024

Treliving, who did not draft Robertson, faces a dilemma. While the forward showcases tenacity and goal-scoring ability, questions linger about his long-term fit in the Leafs’ plans. Treliving may need to decide whether to hold onto Robertson or explore trade opportunities to address immediate needs in goal, defense, or forward positions. If Treliving is closed off to trading Matthew Knies, Fraser Minten, or Easton Cowan, Robertson is one of the few forwards who might have some trade value for a non-contender.

Maple Leafs Should Correct the Ryan Reaves Mistake

Yes, it’s going to be extremely difficult to trade Ryan Reaves. But, if the Maple Leafs can find a way to move his contract, they should. Whether he’s a throw-in on another trade, or the Leafs have to give up a small sweetener to get his contract off the books, this was a signing that did not work out for the team and it was arguably Treliving’s biggest mistake thus far as GM. Most everyone saw it was too much money for too long a term and there’s cleanup to do now. The good news is, Reaves’ contract isn’t so big that a team will hang up the phone the minute his name is mentioned.

Latest News & Highlights

Look to a team like the Flyers, who have some extra room on their books now with news that they’ll receive cap relief as Carter Hart is away from the team.

The alternative here is a contract buyout. As per CapFriendly, “While this is a 35+ contract, it is exempt from the 35+ buyout rules because it is either 1). One year in length, or 2). Not front-loaded and does not have a signing bonus after the first contract year (as per the 2020 MOU).” The cap hit against the team would be $450K over five seasons. If the Leafs retain that amount in trade over the next two years, perhaps someone will take Reaves for $900K to provide some toughness. Even better, the Leafs find a trade where they only have to retain $200K, the amount that will linger on the cap if they place him on waivers and demote him to the Toronto Marlies.

It’s fair to ask who would want Reaves. Admittedly, it’s a long shot that he attracts a big market. That said, for whatever reason, he keeps getting chances, and teams show interest. Last season, the New York Rangers faced a comparable scenario with Reaves. After just 12 games, they opted to bench him completely. The big difference was that Reaves had an expiring contract, so the Minnesota Wild took him by sending the Rangers a fifth-round pick.

TJ Brodie Could Be Dealt in Multiple Scenarios

If the Maple Leafs become sellers, TJ Brodie could be moved. Thanks to both his cap hit and his status as a pending UFA, he’s not likely to be in the team’s long-term plans. This is especially true if Toronto intends to chase Chris Tanev in free agency this summer. If the Leafs are buyers and go after a player like Tanev over the next two weeks, Brodie could be the player moved to make room. And, even if Tanev or another defenseman isn’t on the radar, the Leafs have Simon Benoit working his way into a more prominent role. That could make Brodie expendable. It doesn’t help that his play has been inconsistent.

The issue here is Brodie’s trade value — it’s virtually non-existent. There might be a team thinking a change of scenery would do him good, but that’s an expensive gamble to make for a rental who isn’t anywhere close to a top-tier target for teams looking at rental defensemen.

Honorable Mention:

If the Maple Leafs struggle and it appears they’ll miss the playoffs, watch for talk surrounding Tyler Bertuzzi. This too appears to have been a failed experiment by Treliving. He signed Bertuzzi to a one-year deal and thank goodness that’s all it was.

He’s not lived up to the hype in Toronto, but teams may see him as a possible playoff add. He seems to play better in the postseason.