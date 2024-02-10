Leafs News & Rumors: Kampf, Woll, Lajoie & Hildeby  

When facing the Ottawa Senators, the Toronto Maple Leafs always anticipate a challenging matchup, regardless of the Senators’ position in the standings. Despite currently ranking at the bottom of the Atlantic Division, the Senators consistently deliver strong games against the Maple Leafs. Every game seems to be a hard-fought battle.

Related: The Sedin Twins and the 1999 NHL Entry Draft

I think the Senators boast a roster filled with young and highly talented players. Yet, they have struggled to find consistency throughout the season. Goaltending issues or the need for further player development might be contributing factors. Whatever, I look for a strong game against Toronto this evening.

Item One: From the Senators’ Point of View Tonight

There are several things Maple Leafs fans should be watching for in the game tonight. First, the Senators are returning fresh after their All-Star Break. Expect this to translate into a high-energy performance, which should pose a challenge for the Maple Leafs. Second, fans should keep an eye on 22-year-old forward Tim Stutzle. He’s been a standout player for the Senators this season and is putting up points at a point-per-game pace.

Third, the Senators will be missing star defenseman Jake Sanderson with a lower-body injury. This absence will be a significant challenge for Ottawa, and the Maple Leafs’ power play, which was potent against the Dallas Stars, could take advantage of Sanderson’s absence. Finally, the Senators have a chance to clinch the season series against the Maple Leafs. If they do so, it would be the first time that’s happened since 2018-19.

Item Two: Two Maple Leafs Injury Moves

Bottom-six center David Kampf has been placed on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury. He was already ruled out for at least tonight’s game against the Senators, which will mark his third straight game missed. The 29-year-old will be eligible to return from injured reserve whenever he’s recovered. So far this season, he has put up eight points in 46 games.

Related: Maple Leafs’ David Kampf: Under-the-Radar Asset

Second, it looks as if the hope that young goalie Joseph Woll would soon return is fading. His ankle injury seems not to have responded as well as had been expected, and he has been shifted to long-term injured reserve (LTIR). Woll has not been active since Dec. 7; however, his move to LTIR does not alter his return timeline. In short, the 25-year-old goalie is still considered to be “not close” to returning to action.

Item Three: Max Lajoie Has Been Called Up from the Marlies

Max Lajoie was called up from the American Hockey League (AHL) Toronto Marlies yesterday. He will join the NHL club for tonight’s game. During his AHL season, he has put up 17 points in 31 games. However, he has yet to register a point in his four NHL games in 2023-24. The 26-year-old defenseman’s last game with the Maple Leafs was Dec. 12.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Speaking of the Marlies, for those who follow the team, they skated to an impressive 6-1 victory over the Laval Rocket on Friday night at Coca-Cola Coliseum. With this win, they are now in third place in the North Division, with a record of 20-14-8. Goalie Dennis Hildeby played a key role in last night’s victory, stopping 31 of Laval’s 32 shots on goal. It was Hildeby’s third straight win, pushing his streak of allowing one goal or fewer across three consecutive games.

Dennis Hildeby, Toronto Maple Leafs (Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Hildeby’s stellar play has been a key to the Marlies’ recent success, helping them climb up their division’s standings. He has made a strong comeback after a rough patch that came just after the time he spent with the Maple Leafs on their western road trip. During his four starts before these past three games, he had given up 15 goals over ten periods. However, in his last three games, he came close to shutouts in all three.

Related: Maple Leafs Need to Call Hildeby’s Number in the Crease

Over these three games, Hildeby has stopped 81 out of 83 shots. Currently, he ranks high in goals-against-average (GAA) among AHL goalies with at least 20 appearances, with a GAA of 2.24 and a high save percentage of .917. He remains a key player for his team in the AHL. He gives Maple Leafs fans hope for a strong goalie twosome sometime soon.