5(ish) Questions with Devils Goalie Nico Daws

This article is part of an ongoing series of articles based on one-on-one interviews with the Devils players. Today’s subject is rookie goaltender Nico Daws. Daws has endured a roller-coaster career from a highly touted prospect who lost development time due to Covid stoppages to undergoing major hip resurfacing surgery, followed by a triumphant return to the NHL, where he has begun to flash the brilliance that led to the New Jersey Devils selecting him 84th overall in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Relayed: 12 Devils With a Chance to Play in the 2026 Olympics

Latest News & Highlight

With the prototypical size of the modern goalie at 6-foot-4 and the restored athleticism after his rehab from hip surgery, Daws has an opportunity to fill the biggest void on the Devils: goaltending. After a brief stint in the American Hockey League, the Devils promoted Daws and immediately threw him into game action. The young netminder told reporters that after initial concerns about having the surgery, he was glad that he chose surgery as he now has full range of motion and never felt better.

Nico Daws, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Daws paid immediate dividends for New Jersey after his call-up, appearing to wrest the crease away from a struggling Vitek Vanecek after wins in three of his first four games, all on the road, but came crashing down to earth, losing four straight with his save percentage declining in each contest. Now, after two weeks off and a chance to work on his game, Daws is poised to start for the Devils in Carolina against a Hurricanes team that chased him from a game after allowing three goals on just 12 shots. Both New Jersey and Daws are looking for redemption in an arena that has been their house of horrors after dropping every game in last season’s playoff matchup and the first one this season. The game has the feel of a character test for the Devils, and Daws will be the goalie they call on to try to reinvigorate their season. Now, on to the interview.

Daws Answers the 5(ish) Questions

THW interviewed Daws for this article on February 5, 2024, just after the team returned from the All-Star break. Daws is a very affable presence in the locker room without many of the usual quirks seen among NHL goaltenders. While not mentioned in the interview, he did share that the break allowed him to meet and spend time with Cooper, his new puppy, who fans may recall he was on the way to pick up when he received news of his December call-up and had to turn his car towards Newark instead and make other arrangements to pick up Cooper.

There are five standard questions asked of the players in this series. THW follows up and interjects as the conversation dictates. Enjoy this insight into Daws at this stage of his career, and be on the lookout for future installments soon. If there is a player you want to hear from, drop the name in the comments.

THW: What’s your favorite city on the road?

Nico Daws(ND): So far, I haven’t been everywhere, but I really liked Florida.

THW: Panthers or Tampa, or does it matter?

ND: Yeah, Panthers

THW: Because by the beach?

ND: Yeah, exactly.

THW: Your favorite player growing up?

ND: It was in between Marty (Brodeur) when I was really young and then, as I grew up, more Carey Price.

THW: Who do you model your game after?

ND: I don’t really know. I’d say when I was young when I was really trying to model myself after somebody I really wanted to play, like Carey Price, but obviously, you know, as you get older, you turn into your own player.

THW: Why (Jersey Number) 50?

ND: Because I got to camp, and they gave me number 50 (laughs). And I kept it, and I switched down in Utica, too.

THW: What number were you in Utica before?

ND: 35

THW: Was that your number growing up?

Nico Daws of the Guelph Storm. Photo by Terry Wilson / OHL Images.

ND: Yeah, that’s what I wore in juniors. I got 50 out of camp, got called up, and played my first game with 50. And I was like, Oh, I guess I’ll keep it.

THW: Favorite pregame meal?

ND: Usually just simple pasta and chicken. Just grilled.

THW: Do you cook it?

ND: No, I just get it here (the Devils facility)

THW: Last one, What’s your favorite thing about New Jersey?

ND: That’s a good question, because I haven’t really been a whole lot of places in New Jersey yet. I haven’t been down to the beaches. I haven’t been to Jersey City, Hoboken, really anything like that.

THW: (Chris) Tierney says the food

ND: (Smiles) There’s really good food, especially Italian food. Like by where the hotel is where I’m staying at, really good Italian food.

The THW thanks, Daws, for participating in the 5(ish) questions; be sure to stay tuned for more Devils players answering the 5(ish) questions, and please drop the names of any players you want to hear from in the comments.