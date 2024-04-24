Projected Lineups for the Kings vs Oilers – Game 2

The Los Angeles Kings take on the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place tonight for Game 2 of their first-round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

(3P) KINGS at (2P) OILERS

Western Conference First Round, Game 2

10 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, BSW, TBS, MAX

Edmonton leads best-of-7 series 1-0

Kings projected lineup

Alex Laferriere — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore — Phillip Danault — Viktor Arvidsson

Kevin Fiala — Pierre-Luc Dubios — Quinton Byfield

Carl Grundstrom — Blake Lizotte — Trevor Lewis

Mikey Anderson — Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov — Matt Roy

Andreas Englund — Jordan Spence

Cam Talbot

David Rittich

Scratched: Aaron Dell, Arthur Kaliyev, Jacob Moverare

Injured: None

Status report

Talbot will get the start after allowing six goals on 44 shots in Game 1.

Oilers projected lineup

Adam Henrique — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Leon Draisaitl — Warren Foegele

Evander Kane — Ryan McLeod — Corey Perry

Dylan Holloway — Sam Carrick — Mattias Janmark

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Cody Ceci

Brett Kulak — Vincent Desharnais

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Connor Brown, Ryan Fanti, Sam Gagner, Derek Ryan, Troy Stecher

Injured: None

Status report

Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said he will have the same lineup as Monday, a 7-4 win in Game 1.

