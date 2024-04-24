Projected Lineups for the Kings vs Oilers – Game 2

The Los Angeles Kings take on the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place tonight for Game 2 of their first-round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
(3P) KINGS at (2P) OILERS
Western Conference First Round, Game 2
10 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, BSW, TBS, MAX
Edmonton leads best-of-7 series 1-0
Kings projected lineup
Alex Laferriere — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore — Phillip Danault — Viktor Arvidsson
Kevin Fiala — Pierre-Luc Dubios — Quinton Byfield
Carl Grundstrom — Blake Lizotte — Trevor Lewis
Mikey Anderson — Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov — Matt Roy
Andreas Englund — Jordan Spence
Cam Talbot
David Rittich
Scratched: Aaron Dell, Arthur Kaliyev, Jacob Moverare
Injured: None
Status report
- Talbot will get the start after allowing six goals on 44 shots in Game 1.
Oilers projected lineup
Adam Henrique — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Leon Draisaitl — Warren Foegele
Evander Kane — Ryan McLeod — Corey Perry
Dylan Holloway — Sam Carrick — Mattias Janmark
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Cody Ceci
Brett Kulak — Vincent Desharnais
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Connor Brown, Ryan Fanti, Sam Gagner, Derek Ryan, Troy Stecher
Injured: None
Status report
- Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said he will have the same lineup as Monday, a 7-4 win in Game 1.
