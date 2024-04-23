NHL Rumors: Oilers, Flyers, Canucks, Maple Leafs, Sabres

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, one media member has called out Evander Kane of the Edmonton Oilers for bringing needless drama to the team. In Toronto, there is drama too as people want to know why William Nylander is practicing and goofing around but not able to play. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Flyers are also in the news as a former Flyer has retired and a new Flyer has been signed to an extension. Finally, the Buffalo Sabres have rehired Lindy Ruff to be their head coach.

Evander Kane Called Out by Journalist for Unneeded Drama

Mark Spector of Sportsnet has called out Evander Kane for bringing drama to the team ahead of a playoff series when none was needed. Kane revealed that he is dealing with a sports hernia, but played in Monday’s Game 1 against the Los Angeles Kings and played fairly well. While he was a bottom-six forward and had no points in a 7-4 win, Kane was still on the puck and creating chances. Still, Spector suggested the need to draw attention to his injury is just another example of why Kane’s act gets old on many of the teams he plays for.

It was odd that Kane would reveal the extent of his nagging injury when typically players don’t talk much about those issues during the postseason. First, it’s not always wise to let the opposition pinpoint an area of weakness and try to exploit it. Second, it turns the narrative into a “me situation” instead of a “we situation.”

The Oilers ran with the same lines as Game 1 at practice on Tuesday.

Canucks’ Thatcher Demko Out for Game 2

According to Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli and Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman, goaltender Thatcher Demko isn’t able to play for the Vancouver Canucks in Game 2 of their series with the Nashville Predators. Both note Demko could be questionable for the rest of the series.

Thatcher Demko, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Obviously, this is incredibly bad news for the Canucks if Demko is out for any length of time. They are a solid team with strong offense, but he’s the backbone of their roster.

What’s Up With William Nylander?

Sheldon Keefe told the media on Monday that “There’s a possibility for us tomorrow…” when it comes to William Nylander returning to on-ice action. The hope is that Nylander can go for Game 3, if for no other reason than to quiet the talks more than winning Game 2 already has a bit for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Members of the media are starting to get antsy about the fact that Nylander is moving around well in practice and being goofy, but is not able to play. And, because the organization isn’t saying anything when it comes to Nylander’s health, some are starting to draw their conclusions.

Voracek Retires, Fedotov Signs an Extension

Jakub Voracek announced his retirement from the NHL on Tuesday. The former Flyer had a solid NHL career, positing 806 points over 15 seasons. Meanwhile, Ivan Fedotov has signed a two-year extension with the Philadelphia Flyers. The deal is worth $3.25 million per season.

The Fedotov deal was something GM Daniel Briere was working on since Fedotov joined the team late in the season. Without Carter Hart in the fold and unlikely to return, the Flyers have some solid goaltending prospects but wanted to shore up a deal for one they think could be their starter.

Sabres Bring Back Lindy Ruff

The Sabres hired Lindy Ruff to coach again, his third stint with the team. GM Kevyn Adams said it wasn’t a nostalgic hire, even though some may perceive it to be one. He noted Ruff is the right person for the job. Ruff said he is super excited to return, but notes “We are in a ‘win-now’ situation,” when speaking about coming back to run the bench.