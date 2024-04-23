Canucks’ Demko Out for Game 2 and Potentially Series

The Vancouver Canucks’ path to the Stanley Cup just got a lot harder as starting goaltender Thatcher Demko has been ruled out for Game 2 and potentially the entirety of their first-round series against the Nashville Predators. Demko did not take part in the morning skate on Tuesday which raised eyebrows and was then ruled out with no specific timeline of when he will be expected to return to the Canucks goal crease. Demko missed time with an injury near the end of this season but returned for game 1 and helped the Canucks secure an opening victory to take a 1-0 series lead.

Hearing Thatcher Demko injured and questionable for rest of series — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) April 23, 2024

Now the Canucks are going to have to lean on off-season acquisition Casey DeSmith who recorded a 12-9-6 record with Vancouver this season posting a 2.89 goals against average and a .896 save percentage. DeSmith performed valiantly in his time in Vancouver but was never considered to be the starting goalie at any point this year, that label was given to Demko. Now Vancouver will be forced to run with a tandem of DeSmith and AHL call-up Artur Silovs for the foreseeable future.

Vancouver has an exceptional defensive structure that has helped them in many games this season. As well as a familiarity with both DeSmith and Silovs as both have played games for the Canucks this season the Demko injury should not completely sink the Canucks chances of winning this series. But if this injury prevents the Canucks from keeping the puck out of their net, they are going to have to change their game plan completely and move away from what has made them successful this entire year to beat Nashville.