Sheldon Keefe Gives No William Nylander Injury Update

The Toronto Maple Leafs are preparing to travel back home after the first two games in their first-round series against the Boston Bruins. The series is tied 1-1, and with the team coming off their biggest win of the last season last night, head coach Sheldon Keefe provided an update on William Nylander.

Sheldon Keefe on William Nylander:



"Obviously no update today, because not much happening for us here today except for getting ready to travel. But he's a possibility for us tomorrow, I guess, is all we would say."@TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 23, 2024

Nylander has been out of the lineup since the start of the playoffs, and with no official announcement from the organization, it has left much up to speculation. However, before the team travelled back home today, Keefe told the media that there was no update on the player and that there was a possibility for tomorrow’s game.

Unfortunately, with it being playoff time, injury updates are fully under wraps. Keefe told the media ahead of Game 1 that general manager Brad Treliving gave him specific rules to follow when it comes to injuries. Many in Leafs Nation have been trying to figure out where exactly he was injured, and if he wasn’t feeling 100% going into Game 82, then why play him? Did the Maple Leafs choose to allow him to chase 100 points over resting him? Or did he wake up the day after the regular season ended and not feel well? This is the issue with how organizations run their teams in the playoffs and the tight-lipped mentality that they take on.

William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Maple Leafs forced a split in Game 1 and 2 in Boston, but it was clear at points in both games that they missed Nylander and the skillset he brings to the lineup. He may be the best player on the team for gaining the zone, but he is such a silky-smooth skater that he can weave in and out of the opposition and gain the zone, allowing his teammates to set up. This is especially true when it comes to the power play; it has struggled this series with zone entries, which is what Nylander is usually tasked with. The team will do a few drop passes, and then Nylander will bring it in and start the offensive zone possession time.

The only hope that all of Leafs’ Land has is that it isn’t a long-term injury and he can return as soon as possible. With Keefe listing him as a possibility for Game 3, that doesn’t mean too much. He was at the optional skate before Game 2, and that set Leafs Twitter ablaze about his return, only to find out he was out again. So now the anticipation mounts for the game-day skate on Wednesday, April 24, ahead of Game 3.