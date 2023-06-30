Coyotes Make the Most of Day 2 Draft Picks

The Arizona Coyotes came into Day 2 of the 2023 NHL Draft with ten draft picks. While they were expected to make a trade by bundling picks or trading back, they did neither, making all ten selections. Looking at all the players they drafted, all of them stand at least 6-foot-0 or taller, which is indicative of general manager (GM) Bill Armstrong’s desire to be a bigger team. They took plenty of swings, including goaltender Michael Hrabel and center Tanner Ludtke. Now that the draft has concluded, what did Day 2 look like for the Coyotes?

38. Michael Hrabal, G, Omaha Lancers (USHL)

The Coyotes came into the 2023 NHL Draft with a need for goaltending. While they do have guys like Karel Vejmelka and recently signed Connor Ingram, they didn’t necessarily have a young and promising netminder in the system. They addressed that by adding Hrabal from the Omaha Lancers. He has a massive frame as he comes in at 6-foot-6 and has plenty to offer. He excels with his smooth transition and excellent agility.

Hrabal showed he could be a true number-one this past season putting up a .908 save percentage (SV%) and a 2.86 goals-against average (GAA). Goaltenders usually take more time to develop, which should be the case with Hrabal; he’ll need some refining in his game. Luckily he’s already committed to the University of Massachusetts for the 2023-24 season, which will undoubtedly help him reach his goal of becoming an NHL goaltender.

70. Jonathan Castagna, C, St. Andrews College (CHSH)

With one of four third-round picks, the Coyotes took Jonathan Castagna from St. Andrews College. He has a lot of likable traits, including his NHL frame at 6-foot-2. He also has decent scoring abilities and strong skating, which gives him a toolkit that can be easily built upon. Even though he wasn’t going up against premier talent with St. Andrews, he still put up good numbers.

With the No. 70 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, we've selected Jonathan Castagna.



We're excited to have you in Arizona, Jonathan! pic.twitter.com/x650vXQXNT — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) June 29, 2023

During the course of the season, he registered 29 goals and 72 points in 50 games. It’s nothing crazy by any means, but he showed that he could handle that level of play. However, the Coyotes likely were impressed with his Draft Combine results, where he placed high in multiple drills. He is already committed to Cornell University, where he’ll play the 2023-24 season.

72. Noel Nordh, LW, Brynas Jr. (Swe-Jr)

Two picks later, the Coyotes took Noel Nordh from Sweden’s Brynas IF program. Just like the past two picks, he has great size standing at 6-foot-2. He played most of this past season in the J20 Nationell, recording 13 goals and 27 points in 38 games. He also dressed in ten games for Brynas in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL), notching one goal in ten appearances.

Related: Analyzing the Coyotes’ 2 First-Round Draft Selections

Nordh possesses an NHL toolkit and could develop as a bottom-six forward for the Coyotes. Although he has an offensive touch to his game, he does most of his damage on the other side of the puck, defending very well. He could be used as a great penalty killer in the NHL someday, and if all goes well, they could have a late-round steal with the Soderhamn native.

81. Tanner Ludtke, C, Lincoln Stars (USHL)

The Coyotes return to the United States Hockey League (USHL) and take centerman, Tanner Ludtke. He is the smallest of this year’s bunch, but that is in no way discrediting the player he is. During this past season with the Lincoln Stars, he amassed 32 goals and 66 points in 57 games. He’s not flashy by any means, but he showed this past season he can be a playmaker on both sides of the ice.

However, by watching his game closer, he excels at protecting the puck and has a solid two-way game. One nitpick that also stands out is the number of shots he generated this past season, showing he’s not afraid to let it rip. The Elko, Minnesota native is committed to the University of Nebraska-Omaha, where he’ll look to continue developing.

88. Vadim Moroz, RW, Minsk Dynamo (KHL)

The Coyotes proved the stereotype that drafting prospects from Russia/Belarus was too risky completely wrong, as they drafted three, including Vadim Moroz. The 6-foot-2 Minsk, Belarus native registered five goals and 14 points in 39 Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) games. He also played ten games in the MHL (Russia’s top junior league), notching eight points in 10 games.

Latest News & Highlights

Moroz was taking part in the draft for the second time as he went undrafted last year. One of the main reasons he was likely picked here was his willingness to go to the net and create scoring chances. He’s not afraid to go to the dirty areas and dish the puck out to his teammates; he wants to win, and his compete level shows. While he still needs to round out his skating, he’ll have plenty of time in the KHL to refine his game and eventually work towards the NHL.

102. Terrell Goldsmith, D, Prince Albert Raiders (WHL)

With their lone fourth-round pick, the Coyotes took their first defenseman since Dmitri Simashev at sixth overall drafting Terrell Goldsmith. He played for the Prince Albert Raiders of the Western Hockey League (WHL) as he put up three goals and nine points in 58 games. The stats are quite underwhelming, but the biggest factor is his height at 6-foot-4.

Besides Goldsmith’s height, the most significant attribute that stands out is his booming shot. While he didn’t score many goals, that shouldn’t tell the entire story, as he has a great one-timer. His skating will likely be what he needs to fix before he makes the leap to the NHL. However, his physical presence and big-time hits could propel him to the big leagues someday.

134. Melker Thelin, G, Bjorkloven (Swe-Jr)

Solving the goaltending issue for the Coyotes was very necessary; Armstrong did just that, adding three goaltenders. That included netminder Melker Thelin who has shown some flashes of being an NHL goaltender. During the 2022-23 season, the 6-foot-2, 170-pound Thelin played most of his games on loan to Tegs SK in the HockeyEttan, Sweden’s third-highest professional league, where he posted an 8-7-0 record, .930 SV%, and a 2.11 GAA in 15 games.

The Umea, Sweden native also appeared for Bjorkloven’s under-20 and under-18 teams in 2022-23 and represented Sweden at the 2023 IIHF U18 World Championship, winning one game. Thelin still has a long way to go, but he could be a good backup sometime down the road if he develops correctly.

160. Justin Kipkie, D, Victoria Royals (WHL)

With their second and final pick in the fifth round, the Coyotes took defenseman Justin Kipkie from the WHL. During this past season with the Victoria Royals, he notched eight goals and 33 points in 67 games. He ranked fifth among all Royals skaters in points and led Victoria’s defensemen in goals.

The 6-foot-4 defenseman stands out with his big frame. He has a physically dominant game and isn’t afraid of going head-to-head with the other team’s best. Kipkie still has lots of developing to do, along with improving his skating, which is still under construction. Nonetheless, if the North Vancouver native can shore up some aspects of his game, he could make an impact in the NHL.

162. Samu Bau, C, Ilves Tampere (SM-liiga)

Just two picks later, the Coyotes took Samu Bau. Just like everyone else in the Coyotes 2023 Draft class, he is a monster centerman standing at 6-foot-5. The Helinski, Finland native recorded two goals and nine points in 12 games with the Ilves Tampere. He also played 25 games in the Liiga, notching one goal and one assist. He is also playing with current Coyotes prospect Aku Raty in the Liiga, where he’ll look to continue growing.

166. Carsen Musser, G, USNTDP

With the Coyotes’ final selection in the 2023 NHL Draft, they took another goaltender in Carsen Musser. The 6-foot-4, 212-pound Musser played in 28 games for the U18 team, posting a 14-6-1 record with a 3.07 GAA and a .890 SV%. He also appeared in two games for the United States at the 2023 IIHF U18 World Championship, earning the win in both outings and boasting a 0.75 GAA and a .947 SV% to help the United States capture the gold medal.

Knotted at one, Carsen Musser quickly smothered this shot for this week's @kroger Great Save!



Backed by 25 saves from the netminder, Team USA went on to score five goals in the third to skate to a 7-2 win! pic.twitter.com/pmu8ayteje — USA Hockey’s NTDP (@USAHockeyNTDP) December 19, 2022

One of the critical things about Musser is his athleticism which makes him stand out. His work ethic and character also stand out as major positives. His ability to track the puck and make big saves also likely got him drafted. The Coyotes now have plenty of depth at the goaltending position, and if at least one of them hit, it’ll be a win for the organization.

Coyotes Finish Draft Adding Plenty of Talent

Every draft is important, but for the Coyotes’ sake, this year’s had a lot of significance. Not only did they have two first-round picks, but they also had a total of 12 picks and the opportunity to add some legit talent to this team. Walking away, it looks like they did just that. Adding three goaltenders is huge, and taking some leaps of faith with players like Moroz and Castagna could benefit the Coyotes long-term.