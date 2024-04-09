Auston Matthews Scores 65th Goal, Ties Alex Ovechkin

Toronto Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews scored his 65th goal of the season against the Pittsburgh Penguins. In doing so, he tied Alex Ovechkin for the most goals in a season among active players. Matthews paces the NHL with 65 goals, 12 more than Sam Reinhart and 13 more than Zach Hyman.

AUSTON MATTHEWS! 65 GOALS!🚨🚨🚨



With his 65th of the season, Matthews has tied Alexander Ovechkin for the most goals in one season in the salary cap era. pic.twitter.com/HbJELweJsM — The Hockey Writers (@TheHockeyWriter) April 9, 2024

Matthews’ hunt for 70 goals in a season continues. He seeks to become the first player to accomplish the feat since Teemu Selanne and Alexandrer Mogilny scored 76 in 1992-93. His goal tonight extended his goal streak to five games.

The statistics on Matthews are staggering this season: 65 goals in 76 games (.85 per game), 48 even-strength goals, 19.3 shooting percentage, and virtually 21 minutes of ice time every night. He has asserted himself into the discussion for who should win the Hart Memorial Trophy, and, if he reaches 70 goals, it will be hard difficult to argue against his case.

Matthews has five games remaining to score five goals. The Toronto Maple Leafs will also use that time to fine tune their game before heading into the post season in (what looks like it will be) third place in the Atlantic Division.